 George Floyd killing: Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin appears in court charged with murder | News | DW | 08.06.2020

News

George Floyd killing: Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin appears in court charged with murder

Former policeman Derek Chauvin has appeared in a Minnesota court for his first hearing since being charged with second-degree murder of unarmed black man George Floyd. Floyd's body arrived in Texas ahead of his funeral.

Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd (AFP/Facebook/Darnella Frazier)

Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin appeared in court for the first time on Monday, charged with second-degree murder of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Chauvin, who has been dismissed from the police force, appeared via video link from the Minnesota state prison. He is also charged with one count of third-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter.

His bail was set at $1-1.25 million (roughly €885,000-1.1 million). This marks his first court hearing before the trial gets underway.

Video footage shows Chauvin apparently kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd said "I can't breathe." Floyd's killing sparked worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Chauvin's next hearing was scheduled for June 29.

Floyd's body was put on display at an open casket in Houston Texas on Monday ahead of his funeral on Tuesday. Hundreds lined up to view the body and US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he had visited Floyd's family.

ed/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Watch video 02:19

Protests against George Floyd killing go global

