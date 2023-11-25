George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin stabbed in jail — reports

Chauvin was reportedly seriously injured from the stabbing at a federal prison on Arizona. Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020, leading to calls for racial justice in the US that year.

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was stabbed in prison, Associated Press news agency and the New York Times reported Saturday.

The attack happened on Friday afternoon local time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tuscon, a medium-size prison that has seen security lapses in the last year.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person, whom it did not name, was assaulted at the federal Tuscon prison at around 12:30 p.m. local time.

The agency added that responding employees contained the incident and performed “life-saving measures” before the inmate was taken to a hospital.

No employees were injured and visitations at the facility, which has about 380 inmates, has been suspended.

Chauvin killed Black unarmed man in May 2020

Chauvin was found guilty of killing Floyd, a Black unarmed man, after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020.

Floyd was 46 when he died and was arrested on the suspicion that he used a counterfiet $20 bill at a Minneapolis Cup Foods.

In a video recording that captures the scene, Chauvin was seen placing his knee on Floyd's neck. Floyd was heard saying he couldn't breathe more than 20 times.

Floyd's death sparked outrage and protests against police violence and discrimination across the US and the world.

In 2021, Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Last week, the US Supreme Court rejected Chauvin's appeal of his murder conviction.

rm/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)