 George Floyd funeral underway in Texas | News | DW | 09.06.2020

George Floyd is being laid to rest in his hometown of Houston, Texas on Tuesday, two weeks after he was killed while in police custody. A 6-hour viewing the day before drew thousands of people.

The coffin for the funeral of George Floyd is brought into the church

The funeral for George Floyd, a black man whose death at the hands of the Minneapolis police sparked protests around the globe, got underway on Tuesday in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

The funeral began at 11 a.m. local time (1600 UTC). Civil rights leader the Reverend Al Sharpton is pegged to deliver the eulogy.

Around 500 guests were expected to attend the private event, including boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, who reportedly covered the funeral expenses.

A live-stream of the funeral was available online.

Thousands turn out for viewing

On Monday, a 6-hour viewing in honor of Floyd drew over 6,000 people, the event's organizers said. The memorial service at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston was the last in a series of ceremonies honoring the 46-year-old before his burial.

Read more: Germany struggles to face its own police racism

Services were also held over the weekend in Minneapolis and North Carolina.

Members of the public bid farewell to George Floyd

Calls to defund the police

Floyd's death on May 25 ignited a global protest movement against racism and police brutality.

The unarmed man died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer had been in the process of arresting Floyd for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder on Monday. His bail was set at $1-1.25 million (€885,000-1.1 million). 

Protesters have since spoken out against violent policing tactics in the US, with many calling for cities to defund local police departments and redirect the money to other social programs.

Donald Trump: 'There won't be dismantling of our police'

