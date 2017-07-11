George Floyd: Former cop Derek Chauvin appeals murder conviction

A former Minneapolis police officer, convicted of killing George Floyd, filed an appeal with a Minnesota district court late Thursday, citing several complaints related to his trial in April.

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to prison for the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in June.

He was given 22 1/2 years in prison — above what was called for in Minnesota state guidelines, but falling short of the 30 years requested by prosecutors.

Chauvin was found guilty of killing Floyd after kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes while arresting him in May 2020. He was convicted on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's death sparked outrage and protests against police violence and racial discrimination across the United States and the world.

Appeal on several grounds

According to documents filed in court, Chauvin has detailed 14 complaints linked to his trial,including accusing the state of prejudicial misconduct.

He claims Judge Peter Cahill, who was in charge of the case, abused the court's discretion by denying Chauvin's request to move the trial out of Hennepin County due to pretrial publicity.

Remembering George Floyd through street art A global icon Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. The Black man's brutal death in May 2020 had sparked a worldwide movement of solidarity that was expressed through protests and art. This mural features George Floyd's face and the words, "I can breathe now," a reference to his last words as Chauvin was kneeling on his neck: "I can't breathe."

Remembering George Floyd through street art Many faces, one message Black Lives Matter: In Minneapolis, George Floyd's murder was followed by violent protests against police brutality toward African Americans. On this wall on Hennepin Avenue, the city commemorates not only George Floyd, but also African Americans Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile, who were also killed by police officers.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Street art in Gaza George Floyd became a global figure, depicted in street art around the world. Here in Gaza City, a woman walks past a large mural linking Floyd to the Black Lives Matter movement. Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck, now faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Memorial site for George Floyd Street art can also be used to mark a memorial site, as seen here in front of this painting of George Floyd, which was also set up in Minnesota in January 2021. Mourners left flowers and political messages in front of his portrait at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South, where Floyd died.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Black Lives Matter in NYC A temporary Black Lives Matter mural in Manhattan, New York City, displays names of Black people who have been victims of police violence. The Black Lives Matter protests raged around the country in the summer of 2020, gathering hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.

Remembering George Floyd through street art An inauguration mural In the US capital, Washington, multiple murals commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement and show the faces of those who have died in connection with police brutality. The use of the patriotic colors, red, white and blue, is particularly striking here.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Remembering the victim This work of street art featuring George Floyd's face is located in Venezuela, in the town of Valencia. It was commissioned by the city's mayor. The microphone is a reminder that Floyd had also made a name for himself as a rapper.

Remembering George Floyd through street art 'I can't breathe' George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020. Throughout the 8-minute, 46-second incident, Floyd stated several times that he could not breathe. His last words were painted onto the artwork in Berlin's Mauerpark.

Remembering George Floyd through street art A call for solidarity In Cologne, Germany's fourth largest city, you can find this painting honoring the political struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement. In many major German cities in the summer of 2020, people took to the streets in solidarity with the BLM movement. Author: Christine Lehnen



He also said the judge abused his discretion on several other occasions, including when he denied a request to sequester the jury for the duration of the trial, or when he denied requests to postpone the trial or grant a new one.

While Chauvin had 90 days from sentencing to file an appeal, he has also filed a motion to put the appeals process on hold until the Supreme Court reviews an earlier decision to deny him a public defender for his appeal.

While his initial case was funded by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association's legal defense fund, the group has informed him that "their obligation to pay for my representation terminated upon my conviction and sentencing," he added.

In the latest affidavit, Chauvin said he had no attorney in the appeals process. He also said he had no income aside from nominal prison wages.

see/rs (AFP, AP)