 George Floyd: Former cop Derek Chauvin appeals murder conviction | News | DW | 24.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

George Floyd: Former cop Derek Chauvin appeals murder conviction

Derek Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing George Floyd. The death of Floyd sparked massive protests for racial justice.

A photograph of George Floyd is displayed along with other photographs at the Say Their Names memorial exhibit in San Diego, California

George Floyd has been remembered in memorial exhibits around the world, including here in San Diego

A former Minneapolis police officer, convicted of killing George Floyd, filed an appeal with a Minnesota district court late Thursday, citing several complaints related to his trial in April.

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to prison for the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in June.

He was given 22 1/2 years in prison — above what was called for in Minnesota state guidelines, but falling short of the 30 years requested by prosecutors.

Chauvin was found guilty of killing Floyd after kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes while arresting him in May 2020. He was convicted on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's death sparked outrage and protests against police violence and racial discrimination across the United States and the world.

Appeal on several grounds

According to documents filed in court, Chauvin has detailed 14 complaints linked to his trial,including accusing the state of prejudicial misconduct.

He claims Judge Peter Cahill, who was in charge of the case, abused the court's discretion by denying Chauvin's request to move the trial out of Hennepin County due to pretrial publicity.

  • A graffiti artwork on a brick wall shows George Floyd's face and his name as large-scale lettering, as well as the names of other African-American victims of police violence in the US. In front of the painting are objects and protest signs left by mourners.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    A global icon

    Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. The Black man's brutal death in May 2020 had sparked a worldwide movement of solidarity that was expressed through protests and art. This mural features George Floyd's face and the words, "I can breathe now," a reference to his last words as Chauvin was kneeling on his neck: "I can't breathe."

  • View of a wall on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis showing the faces of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Many faces, one message

    Black Lives Matter: In Minneapolis, George Floyd's murder was followed by violent protests against police brutality toward African Americans. On this wall on Hennepin Avenue, the city commemorates not only George Floyd, but also African Americans Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile, who were also killed by police officers.

  • On a sunny day in Gaza City, a woman in a pink headscarf and jeans walks past a portrait of George Floyd, the slogans We Are Not Numbers and Black Lives Matter.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Street art in Gaza

    George Floyd became a global figure, depicted in street art around the world. Here in Gaza City, a woman walks past a large mural linking Floyd to the Black Lives Matter movement. Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck, now faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges.

  • A black and white mural of George Floyd's face. In front of it, mourners have laid bouquets of flowers.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Memorial site for George Floyd

    Street art can also be used to mark a memorial site, as seen here in front of this painting of George Floyd, which was also set up in Minnesota in January 2021. Mourners left flowers and political messages in front of his portrait at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South, where Floyd died.

  • In snowy Union Square in New York City, a gray, black and white mural behind a blue mailbox is emblazoned with the words Black Lives Matter and the names of those who have been victims of police violence.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Black Lives Matter in NYC

    A temporary Black Lives Matter mural in Manhattan, New York City, displays names of Black people who have been victims of police violence. The Black Lives Matter protests raged around the country in the summer of 2020, gathering hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.

  • A mural in Washington, DC.: A black fist holds up a U.S. flag that reads Black Lives Matter.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    An inauguration mural

    In the US capital, Washington, multiple murals commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement and show the faces of those who have died in connection with police brutality. The use of the patriotic colors, red, white and blue, is particularly striking here.

  • The bust of George Floyd in front of a yellow background on the side of a house in Venezuela.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Remembering the victim

    This work of street art featuring George Floyd's face is located in Venezuela, in the town of Valencia. It was commissioned by the city's mayor. The microphone is a reminder that Floyd had also made a name for himself as a rapper.

  • George Floyd's face next to brightly colored text that reads I can't breathe.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    'I can't breathe'

    George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020. Throughout the 8-minute, 46-second incident, Floyd stated several times that he could not breathe. His last words were painted onto the artwork in Berlin's Mauerpark.

  • On the wall of a building in Cologne, activists raise their fists in a black and blue painting and hold a Black Lives Matter sign.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    A call for solidarity

    In Cologne, Germany's fourth largest city, you can find this painting honoring the political struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement. In many major German cities in the summer of 2020, people took to the streets in solidarity with the BLM movement.

    Author: Christine Lehnen


He also said the judge abused his discretion on several other occasions, including when he denied a request to sequester the jury for the duration of the trial, or when he denied requests to postpone the trial or grant a new one.

While Chauvin had 90 days from sentencing to file an appeal, he has also filed a motion to put the appeals process on hold until the Supreme Court reviews an earlier decision to deny him a public defender for his appeal.

While his initial case was funded by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association's legal defense fund, the group has informed him that "their obligation to pay for my representation terminated upon my conviction and sentencing," he added.

In the latest affidavit, Chauvin said he had no attorney in the appeals process. He also said he had no income aside from nominal prison wages.

Watch video 02:11

Chauvin sentenced in George Floyd murder

see/rs (AFP, AP)

Advertisement