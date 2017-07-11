George Floyd: Derek Chauvin defense team opens case

Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, was "justified" in using force to pin him to the ground, a key defense witness told a US jury on Tuesday.

Defense lawyers opened their case after prosecutors wrapped up their arguments earlier in the day.

Barry Brodd, a use of force expert, told the trial in Minnesota that the accused "was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement."

Remembering George Floyd through street art A global icon George Floyd, who was killed during a police operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota last May, became an icon of the Black Lives Matter protests. His death sparked a worldwide movement of solidarity that was expressed through protests and art. This mural features George Floyd's face and the words, "I can breathe now," a reference to his last words as a cop was kneeling on his neck: "I can't breathe."

Remembering George Floyd through street art Many faces, one message In Minneapolis, George Floyd's death was followed by violent protests against police brutality toward African Americans. On this wall on Hennepin Avenue, the city commemorates not only George Floyd, but also African Americans Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile, who were also killed by police officers.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Street art in Gaza Since his death George Floyd has become a global figure, depicted in street art around the world. Here in Gaza City, a woman walks past a large mural linking Floyd to the Black Lives Matter movement. The trial of the police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck began in Minneapolis on March 29.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Memorial site for George Floyd Street art can also be used to mark a memorial site, as seen here in front of this painting of George Floyd, which is also in Minnesota. Mourners have left flowers and political messages in front of his portrait at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South, where Floyd died.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Black Lives Matter in NYC A temporary Black Lives Matter mural in Manhattan, New York City, displays names of Black people who have been victims of police violence. The Black Lives Matter protests raged around the country in the summer of 2020, gathering hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.

Remembering George Floyd through street art An inauguration mural In the US capital, Washington, multiple murals commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement and show the faces of those who have died in connection with police operations. The use of the patriotic colors, red, white and blue, is particularly striking here.

Remembering George Floyd through street art It's also about women With the tagline "Fight the Power," this graffiti in Washington focuses on women in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Remembering George Floyd through street art 'I Have a Dream' Even historic civil rights champions have become works of art in Washington, D.C. This work of street art depicts Martin Luther King Jr., a prominent figure in the US civil rights movement in the 1960s who attracted worldwide attention with his "I Have A Dream" speech in 1963. Decades later, the BLM movement has echoed the civil right's struggle.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Remembering the victim This work of street art featuring George Floyd's face is located in Venezuela, in the town of Valencia. It was commissioned by the city's mayor. The microphone is a reminder that Floyd had also made a name for himself as a rapper.

Remembering George Floyd through street art 'I can't breathe' George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020. Throughout the 8-minute, 46-second incident, Floyd stated several times that he could not breathe. His last words were painted onto the artwork in Berlin's Mauerpark (literally, "Wall park").

Remembering George Floyd through street art A call for solidarity In Cologne, Germany's fourth largest city, you can find this painting honoring the political struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement. In many major German cities in the summer of 2020, people took to the streets in solidarity with the BLM movement. Author: Christine Lehnen



"From a police officer's standpoint, you don't have to wait for it to happen. You just have to have a reasonable fear that somebody is going to strike you, stab you, shoot you."

He added that Chauvin appeared fearful of bystanders, point to the fact he had drawn his pepper spray canister during the arrest.

Chauvin, who is white, faces charges of murder and manslaughter over the arrest last May that led to Floyd's death after he kneeled on the 46-year-old's neck for more than nine minutes.

It sparked accusations of racism, and prompted Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the US and elsewhere around the world.

What is the defense team arguing?

The cause of death of the 46-year-old Floyd is central to the case against Chauvin.

Prosecutors say he died from asphyxia, or a lack of oxygen; the defense claims his past drug use and heart condition explained his death in the circumstances.

"The evidence will show that Mr Floyd died of a cardiac arrhythmia that occurred as a result of hypertension, his coronary disease, the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the adrenaline flowing through his body, all of which acted to further compromise an already compromised heart," Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, said in his opening statement.

Defense attorny Eric Nelson's first witness disagreed with several witnesses for the prosecution who had told the court that Chauvin's restraint of Floyd was excessive

He brought up a 2019 arrest in which Floyd suffered from dangerously high blood pressure and confessed to heavy use of opioids.

Prosecutors had called witnesses who testified that keeping Floyd face down with hands cuffed behind his back, with three police officers restraining him, led to low levels of oxygen.

But Brodd told the jury: "If the officer is justified in using the prone control, the maintaining of the prone control is not a use of force. It's a control technique."

What happened during cross-examination?

Steve Schleicher, the lead prosecution lawyer, went through video clips once more of a pinned-down Floyd gasping that he couldn’t breathe and then going limp.

He asked Brodd if a reasonable officer might take the man's words at face value given that he had the weight of three officers on him at the time.

"It's possible," he responded. But Brodd again asserted that Floyd, even minutes into the prone restraint, was still "struggling" against the officers.

"Struggling or writhing?," Schleicher asked.

"I don't know the difference," Brodd responded.

The defense team's star witness also appeared to claim that if someone can talk, he or she can breathe.

"I certainly don’t have medical degrees, but I was always trained and feel it's a reasonable assumption that if somebody's [saying], 'I'm choking, I'm choking,' well, you're not choking because you can breathe," Brodd told the court.

The trial is taking place in the backdrop of protests in the Minneapolis area after another Black man, Duante Wright, was shot and killed by police over the weekend

Who else testified on Tuesday?

Lawyers for the defense called Shawanda Hill, who was in the SUV with Floyd before his encounter with Chauvin.

She was sitting in the back seat of the car when Floyd was approached by store employees who confronted him over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

Hill testified that Floyd "instantly grabbed the wheel" as soon as he saw an officer with a weapon.

"He was like, 'Please, please, don't kill me. Please, please, don't shoot me. Don't shoot me. What did I do? Just tell me what I did," she said.

Minneapolis Park Police Officer Peter Chang, who helped at the scene that day, said he saw a "crowd" growing across the street that "was becoming more loud and aggressive, a lot of yelling across the street."

"Did that cause you any concern?" Nelson asked.

"Concern for the officers' safety, yes," Chang replied.

It is as yet unclear whether Chauvin will take the stand himself. This could lead to a devastating cross-examination from the prosecution but might also be his best chance to directly put his case to the jury.

jf/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)