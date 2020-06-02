George Floyd death was homicide — official autopsy

The Hennepin county medical examiner on Monday declared the manner of George Floyd's death to be a "homicide."

"Decedent experience a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)," the examiner said.

The statement added that "manner of death is not a legal determination of culpability or intent."

The declaration comes after the family of George Floyd received an autopsy report showing that he died of suffocation. The finding contrasts an official ruling that he had died from pre-existing heart problems.

"Independent medical examiners who conducted an autopsy of Floyd on Sunday determined that asphyxiation from sustained pressure was the cause of death," said Ben Crump, a lawyer for the family.

The death of Floyd, an unarmed African American, during his arrest by a white police officer has triggered a wave of protests and riots across US cities.

