George Floyd death: Dirk Nowitzki adds his voice to anti-racism calls

After a weekend where several Bundesliga players expressed solidarity with the widespread ongoing protests against perceived police brutality and racism in the US, Nowitzki tweeted his support for the cause on Tuesday evening.
"My heart goes out to the Floyd family and all families affected by racism," the 41-year-old wrote. "I'm devastated and saddened that we continue to see this over and over again."
Nowitzki spent more than 20 years playing in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, and has chosen to remain there after the end of his playing career last year.
But he admitted recent events have made him question the environment in which his children will grow up.
"I fear for my children's future," he continued. "Families have felt this way for generations. We need change now!"
Nowitzki founded the 41 Foundation, which, according to its website, "awards grants annually to organizations focusing on children’s wellbeing, health and education."
mp/jh (SID/DPA)
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
It's over
In the final home game of his career, Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 30 points as his Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 120-109. After the game, the German announced that he would retire following their season finale in San Antonio. He was joined at a post-game ceremony by NBA legends Larry Bird (right) and Scottie Pippen (left).
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
Another milestone
Although he saw limited playing time in his last season in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki did manage to reach another milestone. Against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 7, 2019, Nowitzki gathered in his 10,000th defensive rebound. He is just the fifth NBA player to reach the 10,000-rebound mark.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
30,000-point man
Two years earlier on March 7, 2017, Dirk Nowitzki reached another impressive milestone, scoring his 30,000th point in a home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. No. 41 finished his career with 31,560 points, making him the sixth-best scorer in NBA history.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
Discovered in the German second division
The Dallas Mavericks and the NBA are a long way from where it all started. He was born in Würzburg, Bavaria on June 19, 1978. He didn't pick up a basketball until he was 13, but it was clear from the start that he had talent. While he was playing with Würzburg in Germany's second division the then 19-year-old first drew the attention of several NBA scouts.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
The German wunderkind
The Milwaukee Bucks made Dirk Nowitzki the ninth overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft. Milwaukee then immediately traded Nowitzki to the Dallas Mavericks, meaning he never actually wore a Bucks jersey. Nowitzki got off to a slow start with the Mavs in his first season, which was shortened by a lockout. However, it wouldn't be long before Milwaukee's management would regret their mistake.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
Fadeaway specialist
Nowitzki's trademark was his fadeaway jump shot. It may not be as spectacular as a dunk, which he's also more than capable of producing, but it is just as effective. The NBA's best defenders often commented about how hard it was to defend Dirk when he was in rhythm. He can do it all, it seems.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
German flagbearer
Nowitzki had the honor of being Germany's flagbearer at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing. However, Germany's basketball team failed to make it to the knockout phase. Nowitzki did win the bronze medal with Germany at the 2002 World Basketball Championship as well as silver at the 2005 edition of the tournament.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
Mentor, personal trainer, advisor, friend
Holger Geschwindner was an elite basketball player who represented Germany at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich. However, he is far better known as the man who discovered Nowitzki. In 1995 he convinced Nowitzki to dedicate himself exclusively to basketball. Even now, Nowitzki sometimes has Geschwindner fly over to the US, where he is still the NBA star's personal trainer and mentor.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
A title for the ages
Dirk Nowitzki and his Dallas Mavericks won the 2011 NBA championship. The German helped make the title possible through more than just his play on the court — he agreed to accept a contract that paid him below market value in order to allow the team to bring in other big-name stars. Dallas won the NBA final series 4 games to 2 over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
A German global star
Nowitzki thus became the first-ever German to win an NBA title, putting him in the same conversation as former German greats Max Schmeling, Franz Beckenbauer or Michael Schumacher. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of those NBA playoffs, four seasons after he had become the first European to be named the NBA's MVP. At home, he was named the 2011 German Sports Personality of the Year.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
Accessible to the fans and media
Despite all of this success, Nowitzki has always kept his feet planted firmly on the ground. He makes himself available for interviews whenever he can and he takes time to sign autographs for the fans a much as he can. However, the father of three children tends to keep his family life to himself.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
Away from the court
Nowitzki is the curator of a foundation committed to the promotion of youth welfare, as well as the education and training of socially disadvantaged people. Involved in a number of other projects, the German has earned himself a reputation as player whose influence reaches beyond the basketball court. Here he is talking about Basketball Without Borders at a press conference in South Africa.
-
Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish
Time on the sidelines
Injuries were a recurring problem in the later stages of Nowitzki’s career. His 31,560 points put him in sixth place on the NBA's all-time scorers' list, ahead of the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal.
Author: Chuck Penfold, Tobias Oelmaier