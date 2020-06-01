 George Floyd death: Dirk Nowitzki adds his voice to anti-racism calls | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

George Floyd death: Dirk Nowitzki adds his voice to anti-racism calls

German basketball star Dirk Nowitzki has become the latest sportsman to comment on the death of George Floyd in the USA. The retired NBA great expressed support for those affected by racism and fears for his children.

NBA - Dirk Nowitzki (picture-alliance/dpa/J. G. Mabanglo)

After a weekend where several Bundesliga players expressed solidarity with the widespread ongoing protests against perceived police brutality and racism in the US, Nowitzki tweeted his support for the cause on Tuesday evening.

"My heart goes out to the Floyd family and all families affected by racism," the 41-year-old wrote. "I'm devastated and saddened that we continue to see this over and over again."

Nowitzki spent more than 20 years playing in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, and has chosen to remain there after the end of his playing career last year.

But he admitted recent events have made him question the environment in which his children will grow up.   

"I fear for my children's future," he continued. "Families have felt this way for generations. We need change now!"

Nowitzki founded the 41 Foundation, which, according to its website, "awards grants annually to organizations focusing on children’s wellbeing, health and education."

mp/jh (SID/DPA)

  • Dirk Nowitzki (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Gutierrez)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    It's over

    In the final home game of his career, Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 30 points as his Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 120-109. After the game, the German announced that he would retire following their season finale in San Antonio. He was joined at a post-game ceremony by NBA legends Larry Bird (right) and Scottie Pippen (left).

  • Dirk Nowitzki and Ivan Rabb (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Dill)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Another milestone

    Although he saw limited playing time in his last season in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki did manage to reach another milestone. Against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 7, 2019, Nowitzki gathered in his 10,000th defensive rebound. He is just the fifth NBA player to reach the 10,000-rebound mark.

  • Dirk Norwitzki scoring his 30,000 points (Getty Images/R. Martinez)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    30,000-point man

    Two years earlier on March 7, 2017, Dirk Nowitzki reached another impressive milestone, scoring his 30,000th point in a home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. No. 41 finished his career with 31,560 points, making him the sixth-best scorer in NBA history.

  • A young Dirk Nowitzki giving out autographs (picture-alliance/ASA)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Discovered in the German second division

    The Dallas Mavericks and the NBA are a long way from where it all started. He was born in Würzburg, Bavaria on June 19, 1978. He didn't pick up a basketball until he was 13, but it was clear from the start that he had talent. While he was playing with Würzburg in Germany's second division the then 19-year-old first drew the attention of several NBA scouts.

  • Dirk Nowitzki in 2000 Dezember 2000 (AP)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    The German wunderkind

    The Milwaukee Bucks made Dirk Nowitzki the ninth overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft. Milwaukee then immediately traded Nowitzki to the Dallas Mavericks, meaning he never actually wore a Bucks jersey. Nowitzki got off to a slow start with the Mavs in his first season, which was shortened by a lockout. However, it wouldn't be long before Milwaukee's management would regret their mistake.

  • Dirk Nowitzki's trademark fadeaway jump shot (picture alliance/dpa/AP/A. Kudacki)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Fadeaway specialist

    Nowitzki's trademark was his fadeaway jump shot. It may not be as spectacular as a dunk, which he's also more than capable of producing, but it is just as effective. The NBA's best defenders often commented about how hard it was to defend Dirk when he was in rhythm. He can do it all, it seems.

  • Dirk Nowitzki as Germany's flag bearer at the 2008 Summer Olympics (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    German flagbearer

    Nowitzki had the honor of being Germany's flagbearer at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing. However, Germany's basketball team failed to make it to the knockout phase. Nowitzki did win the bronze medal with Germany at the 2002 World Basketball Championship as well as silver at the 2005 edition of the tournament.

  • Holger Geschwindner and Dirk Nowitzki (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Mentor, personal trainer, advisor, friend

    Holger Geschwindner was an elite basketball player who represented Germany at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich. However, he is far better known as the man who discovered Nowitzki. In 1995 he convinced Nowitzki to dedicate himself exclusively to basketball. Even now, Nowitzki sometimes has Geschwindner fly over to the US, where he is still the NBA star's personal trainer and mentor.

  • Dirk Nowitzki in the 2011 NBA Finals (piture-alliance/dpa)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    A title for the ages

    Dirk Nowitzki and his Dallas Mavericks won the 2011 NBA championship. The German helped make the title possible through more than just his play on the court — he agreed to accept a contract that paid him below market value in order to allow the team to bring in other big-name stars. Dallas won the NBA final series 4 games to 2 over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

  • Dirk Nowitzki being awarded the 2011 NBA Finals MVP (AP)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    A German global star

    Nowitzki thus became the first-ever German to win an NBA title, putting him in the same conversation as former German greats Max Schmeling, Franz Beckenbauer or Michael Schumacher. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of those NBA playoffs, four seasons after he had become the first European to be named the NBA's MVP. At home, he was named the 2011 German Sports Personality of the Year.

  • Dirk Nowitzki in Mexico (Reuters/USA Today Sports/EFE/J. Mendez)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Accessible to the fans and media

    Despite all of this success, Nowitzki has always kept his feet planted firmly on the ground. He makes himself available for interviews whenever he can and he takes time to sign autographs for the fans a much as he can. However, the father of three children tends to keep his family life to himself.

  • Dirk Nowitzki in South Africa for Basketball Without Borders (picture alliance/dpa/AP/T. Hadebe)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Away from the court

    Nowitzki is the curator of a foundation committed to the promotion of youth welfare, as well as the education and training of socially disadvantaged people. Involved in a number of other projects, the German has earned himself a reputation as player whose influence reaches beyond the basketball court. Here he is talking about Basketball Without Borders at a press conference in South Africa.

  • Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Zalubowski)

    Dirk Nowitzki: One last swish

    Time on the sidelines

    Injuries were a recurring problem in the later stages of Nowitzki’s career. His 31,560 points put him in sixth place on the NBA's all-time scorers' list, ahead of the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal.

    Author: Chuck Penfold, Tobias Oelmaier


DW recommends

Opinion: Athletes deserve freedom of expression

A handful of Bundesliga players signaled support for the fight against racism after the killing of George Floyd. DW's Jonathan Harding says they have every right to do so — and now is the time to offer support. (31.05.2020)  

The 'Fever Game' that changed Dirk Nowitzki's legacy

The 2011 NBA Finals was where Dirk Nowitzki became one of the greatest NBA players ever. DW looks back at Game 4, the 'Fever Game,' where the German legend overcame illness to lead his team to victory. (11.04.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Bundesliga - SC Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund | Jadon Sancho 'Justice for George Floyd'

Black Lives Matter: Jadon Sancho leads Bundesliga players' show of support 01.06.2020

As demonstrations against police brutality and racism continue in the US, big Bundesliga names have shown their solidarity and help spread the message. The response from German football authorities is, as yet, unclear.

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. FC Union Berlin Marcus Thuram

Opinion: Athletes deserve freedom of expression 31.05.2020

A handful of Bundesliga players signaled support for the fight against racism after the killing of George Floyd. DW's Jonathan Harding says they have every right to do so — and now is the time to offer support.

Hamilton will 500 000 Dollar für Australien spenden

Hamilton: elite F1 'silent' amid racist injustice 01.06.2020

Champion driver Lewis Hamilton has slammed "white-dominated" Formula One for its week-long silence over America's George Floyd death and racism. Basketball's Michael Jordan says he's "truly pained."

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  