George Floyd death: Dirk Nowitzki adds his voice to anti-racism calls

After a weekend where several Bundesliga players expressed solidarity with the widespread ongoing protests against perceived police brutality and racism in the US, Nowitzki tweeted his support for the cause on Tuesday evening.

"My heart goes out to the Floyd family and all families affected by racism," the 41-year-old wrote. "I'm devastated and saddened that we continue to see this over and over again."

Nowitzki spent more than 20 years playing in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, and has chosen to remain there after the end of his playing career last year.

But he admitted recent events have made him question the environment in which his children will grow up.

"I fear for my children's future," he continued. "Families have felt this way for generations. We need change now!"

Nowitzki founded the 41 Foundation, which, according to its website, "awards grants annually to organizations focusing on children’s wellbeing, health and education."

