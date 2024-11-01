  1. Skip to content
Human RightsNetherlands

Genocide case against Israel begins in The Hague

Lisa Ellis
January 11, 2024

Israel and South Africa are set to face off at the International Court of Justice in The Hague over the next two days. The court will hear a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

