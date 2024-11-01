Genocide case against Israel begins in The Hague

Human RightsNetherlandsGenocide case against Israel begins in The HagueTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsNetherlandsLisa Ellis01/11/2024January 11, 2024Israel and South Africa are set to face off at the International Court of Justice in The Hague over the next two days. The court will hear a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.https://p.dw.com/p/4b792Advertisement