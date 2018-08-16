 Genoa bridge death toll rises as Italy holds day of mourning | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 18.08.2018

Europe

Genoa bridge death toll rises as Italy holds day of mourning

Italian media say more people have been found dead amid debris from a collapsed bridge as Italy holds a national day of mourning. But some families of victims are not taking part in ceremonies out of anger.

People mourn next to the coffins containing bodies of victims of the Genoa bridge collapse

Italy on Saturday held a national day of mourning and a state funeral to commemorate the dozens of people killed when a motorway bridge collapsed in the northern port city of Genoa.

The official ceremony came as the ANSA news agency reported that a family of three, including a 9-year-old girl, had been found under rubble, bringing the death toll from the disaster to 41. 

The fire department has so far only confirmed the recovery of the "completely crushed" car they were traveling in.

Two other people are reported to be still missing.

Public fury

La Stampa newspaper has reported that the families of 17 victims have refused to take part in official commemorations while seven others have not yet decided whether to attend amid continued public outrage at perceived failures by authorities.

"It is the state that has provoked this. They shouldn't show their faces; this parade of politicians is shameful," the paper quoted the mother of one victim as saying.

President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte were scheduled to attend the state funeral service in Genoa, along with other dignitaries.

Wreckage of the Morandi motorway bridge with cranes

Dozens of cars plunged onto railway lines below as the bridge collapsed

Passing the blame

The populist government has put the blame for the catastrophe on the operator of the Morandi viaduct, Autostrade per L'Italia, saying the company had failed to invest sufficiently in maintenance.

The company denies the charges, saying it had put more than €1 billion ($1.14 billion) into maintenance since 2012. It says it will be holding a press conference on Saturday to announce its plans for victims and the city.

The Morandi viaduct, which dates from the 1960s, has experienced a string of structural problems over the decades, with engineering experts severely criticizing the structure.

The collapse is thought to have possibly been caused by the failure of one of the stay cables supporting the deck of the bridge, according to one engineer investigating the disaster.

Read more: Italy opens probe into operator of collapsed Genoa bridge

  Bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Cars plunge into void

    A 100-meter section of Genoa's Morandi Bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning amid torrential downpours and violent storms. At least 35 cars and heavy vehicles are believed to have been on the section when it caved in, causing them to plunge some 45 meters into the void below.

  Map of Genoa, Italy

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Italy's busy motorway viaduct

    The bridge over the northwestern port city was one of Italy's main viaducts, connecting the A10 motorway towards France and the A7 up to Milan. The incident also took place on the eve of Ferragosto, a major Italian holiday, meaning traffic was likely to have been busier than usual.

  • Rescue workers look for survivors following Genoa bridge collapse (Reuters/S. Rellandini)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Rescuers scramble to find survivors

    Less than an hour after the collapse, authorities had already indicated the number victims was likely to be in the dozens. Italy's transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, said the bridge collapse appeared to be an "immense tragedy." International leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron, paid tribute to the victims.

  • Rescue workers look for survivors following Genoa bridge collapse (Getty Images/AFP/V. Hache)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Rescue efforts continue through the night

    Rescue workers continued to scour the rubble and wreckage through the night with the hope of finding more survivors. Alongside firefighters and emergency services, another 1,000 locals volunteered to help in the rescue efforts. According to the Interior Ministry, as many as 16 survivors were found wounded beneath the rubble, including 12 in serious condition.

  • Rescue workers in Genoa retrieve a body following the collapse of the Morandi Bridge (Reuters/Str)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Death toll rises

    By Wednesday morning, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the death toll in the collapse had risen to 35, including three children aged eight, 12 and 13 years old. Officials also warned that the number of dead was likely to rise further, as rescue workers began moving the largest pieces of debris.

  • Italy PM Giuseppe Conte visits the scene of the Morandi Bridge collapse in Genoa (Reuters/M. Pinca)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Tragedy spurs political fallout

    Italy's Giuseppe Conte interrupted his holiday to visit the scene of the collapse. While Conte reserved his words to praise the rescue workers, his ministers started pointing fingers. Transport Minister Toninelli said the company managing Italy's highways would have its contract revoked. However, his 5Star Movement party has been criticized for downplaying the need for infrastructure investments.

  • Rescue operations in Genoa continue into Wednesday following bridge collapse (Reuters/S. Rellandini)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Cause of collapse still unknown

    While the precise reason behind the disaster is still unknown, investigators believe it was potentially caused by a lightning strike, an engineering failure or corrosion. Italy's CNR civil engineering society has warned that the lifespan of bridges built during the 1950s and 60s was only about 50 years. The Morandi Bridge had been in use for more than five decades.

  • Apartment buildings under the Morandi bridge (Getty Images/AFP/P. Cruciatti)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Apartment buildings in danger

    Toninelli, who is also minister of infrastructure, has said the apartment buildings standing almost under or next to the bridge might have to be demolished. Some 630 people living in the apartment buildings have been evacuated. Toninelli said on Facebook that lodgings would be found for them.


tj/jlw (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

 

