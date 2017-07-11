Generation Equality Forum gets underway in Paris

An international conference convened by UN Women focusing on gender equality got underway in Paris on Wednesday.

The Generation Equality Forum in Paris, an initiative of UN Women marking the 25 years since the 1995 Beijing women's conference, was postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The delayed meeting will still be largely conducted online.

One of the core aims of the forum is to fast-track the road towards gender equality and generate millions of dollars to achieve the long-sought goal quickly, UN Women's Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka told The Associated Press.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donation

Among the private donors, government officials and civil society leaders gathered, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday it would spend $2.1 billion (€1.77 billion) to advance global gender equality.

The foundation said it would spend the money in the next five years on health and family planning programs, economic empowerment projects, as well as several other initiatives.

Ahead of the conference, UN Women's Mlambo-Ngcuka said the underfunding of programs "leaves a lot of women in a situation where they will never really realize their true and full potential."

What the three-day forum is about, she said, is tackling and funding all areas where women have been "short-changed."

Topics such as forced marriage, gender-based violence, education and experiencing the devastating impacts of climate change are at the heart of the conference, Mlambo-Ngcuka said.

'We know the answers'

"Many of the problems that women face in 2021, we know the answers,'' she continued. "The fact is that we are not doing what is right by women is a true reflection of people who really don't care or understand the pain that women go through."

The opening of the meeting at the Elysee Palace will include remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the presidents of South Africa and Argentina and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

