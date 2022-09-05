New perspectives and authentic stories: "Generation Africa" at the Africa Film Festival Cologne

Five documentaries from the project "Generation Africa" will be screened at the Africa Film Festival Cologne between September 16 - 22. The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by DW Akademie and the South African non-governmental organization STEPS. On September 16, filmmakers from South Sudan, Nigeria, Mali and The Gambia will also discuss the impact of their work on the issue of migration.

The films "No Simple Way Home", "No U-Turn", "The Last Shelter", "Njel, the Separation" and "Stay Up" are part of the Generation Africa series and reflect migration stories told by young Africans. The filmmakers are aiming for their documentaries to spark discussions, shed light on the issue, and give a voice to disadvantaged groups.

Akuol de Mabior

"We live in a world together," said South Sudanese director Akuol de Mabior. "We can’t throw an entire group of people away. We can gain from each other in conversation. I hope that the film encourages conversations and exchanges between generations, for example, but also between people from different backgrounds." De Mabior's film "No Simple Way Home" premiered at the Berlinale in February.

By supporting filmmakers from emerging film markets, the BMZ, DW Akademie and STEPS are actively contributing to social change, freedom of expression and the economic empowerment of local filmmakers.

Natascha Schwanke, DW Akademie’s Head of Media Development, stressed that the African creative sector had made important contributions to freedom of expression in Africa. "Films are much more than creative expression - they are a development engine for society and the economy. We support filmmakers," she explained, "who tell authentic African stories and open up new perspectives for all of us."

Directors Akuol de Mabior (South Sudan), Ike Nnaebue (Nigeria) and Ousmane Zoromé Samassekou (Mali) will present their films at the festival and upon request be available for interviews.

Films and screening times

Filmstill "No Simple Way Home" showing Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior

No Simple Way Home (Director: Akuol de Mabior / Kenya, South Africa 2022 / 85 mins)

Friday, September 16, 6 p.m., Filmforum at Museum Ludwig.

No U-Turn (Director: Ike Nnaebue / France, Nigeria, South Africa 2022 / 92 mins)

Saturday, September 17, 7:30 p.m., Filmforum at Museum Ludwig

The Last Shelter (Director: Ousmane Zeromé Samassekou / France, Mali, South Africa, 2021 / 85 mins)

Sunday, September 18, 7 p.m., Filmforum at Museum Ludwig

Njel, the Separation (Director: Félix Mbog / Cameroon, South Africa, 2021 / 22 mins)

Stay Up (Director: Aïssata Ouarma / Burkina Faso, South Africa, 2021 / 38 mins)

Thursday, September 22, 5 p.m., Filmforum at Museum Ludwig



Panel discussion “Shifting the narrative on migration - Impact through creative storytelling and documentary”, moderated by Eddy Micah Jr (DW)

Panelists:

Akuol de Mabior, Director, "No Simple Way Home" (Generation Africa, South Sudan)

Ike Nnaebue, Director, "No U-Turn" (Generation Africa, Nigeria)

Ousmane Zoromé Samassekou, Director “The Last Shelter” (Generation Africa, Mali)

Muhammed Lamin Jadama, Director, " Luntango" (10 Views on Migration, Gambia)

Friday, September 16, 1 p.m., Alte Feuerwache, Cologne

Director Ike Nnaebue at GMF 2022. His film "No U-Turn" received a Special Mention at the Berlinale.

About Generation Africa

Generation Africa comprises documentaries from 16 African countries that focus on how young Africans see their future and the issue of migration. STEPS, a South African non-governmental organization, works with production companies from each of the countries to give African filmmakers a voice. The joint initiative promotes documentaries in English-speaking and French-speaking African countries, providing an international stage for excellent fresh documentaries and offering new perspectives on migration. Generation Africa is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by DW Akademie.