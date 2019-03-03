Gender-neutral 'they' named 2019 word of the year

Using the word "they" as a gender-neutral pronoun has become more common for people who identify as a mix of male and female — or as neither. US dictionary Merriam-Webster says "they" was one of its most-searched terms.
The singular "they" was crowned word of the year for 2019 by Merriam-Webster, the US dictionary announced on Tuesday.
The word "they" is increasingly used as a pronoun for people who identify as nonbinary, meaning their gender identity is a mix of male or female or a rejection of both, as well as for others in the LGBT+ community.
The dictionary, which officially broadened its definition of the word in September, said searches for the word increased by over 300% this year.
In a statement, Merriam-Webster noted that using the word "they" as a gender-neutral alternative to "he" or "she" has been used for over 600 years in the English language.
"More recently, though, they has also been used to refer to one person whose gender identity is nonbinary," the statement added.
Both the Oxford English Dictionary and Dictionary.com published articles online last year saying that the use of the singular "they" was grammatically correct, reported Reuters news agency.
In September this year, British popstar Sam Smith came out as nonbinary and asked to be referred to by the pronouns "they" and "them."
Read more: Sweden officially adopts gender-neutral pronoun
'Quid pro quo' and 'impeach'
US politics dominated the rest of Merriam-Webster's list of the most-searched words for 2019.
Searches for "quid pro quo," a Latin phrase meaning "something for something," spiked this fall during a series of impeachment hearings against US President Donald Trump.
One of the central questions in the inquiry was whether Trump offered military aid and a meeting at the White House to Ukraine's president in exchange for Kyiv launching a probe against Trump's political rival.
"Impeach" was also one of the top words for the US dictionary in 2019, after the US lawmakers from the Democratic party announced the impeachment inquiry into Trump.
The dictionary noted that although "impeach" is frequently thought of as meaning removing for office, it has a much more precise legal definition that means "to charge with a crime or misdemeanor."
Every evening, DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Oscar winning pop star Sam Smith has announced a pronoun change to they/them. They made the announcement on Twitter, thanking the transgender and non-binary community for support. (13.09.2019)
The gender-neutral pronoun "hen," which can be used to describe individuals if their gender is unknown, has been added to the Swedish lexicon. Could the German language see a similar addition? (15.04.2015)
Germany's equality commissioner has reportedly proposed altering Germany's national anthem to make it more gender inclusive. The revision would seek to replace the words "Fatherland" and "brotherly." (06.03.2018)
Hanover has put itself at the forefront of the gender equality movement by introducing language changes. Grammarians have previously decried such moves as politically motivated adulterations of the German language. (22.01.2019)
US diplomat Gordon Sondland has testified that Donald Trump's personal lawyer was pursuing a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine. The envoy to the EU is a crucial witness in the impeachment inquiry into the president. (20.11.2019)