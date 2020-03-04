Gender equality: Most people are biased against women, UN says

Women around the world still suffer from widespread gender bias, according to a newly-published report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The study measures how people's social beliefs inhibit gender equality in areas including education, politics and the work force. It contains data from 75 countries, covering over 80% of the world's population.

Pedro Conceicao, director of the Human Development Report Office at UNDP, said that while progress has been made in giving women the same access to basic needs as men in education and health, gender gaps remain in areas "that challenge power relations and are most influential in actually achieving true equality."

Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes A rising community According to the Interior Ministry, almost 40,000 Bangladeshis live in Rome. Tor Pignattara, a working-class neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of the city, hosts the largest community.

Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes "Work is good for a woman" Laila, 46, is the owner of a traditional clothes shop and the president of the women’s association Mohila Somaj Collan Someti. "Some husbands don't like seeing a woman as the head of such a business," she says.

Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes Going beyond stereotypes Sanjida, 29, is a cultural mediator. She came to Italy to be reunited with her husband. "I decided to wear a hijab after I arrived here. Sometimes I feel discriminated, but I want to build a family in Rome anyway. During my work I usually meet women who spend most of their time home alone. I always encourage them to go out and find an Italian language course."

Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes Education as a way of emancipation Nair, who is 20, was born in Rome. She studies medicine at La Sapienza University. "I get the best from both cultures, but I believe that education is the most important thing in life."

Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes Bringing Bangladeshi tradition to Rome Sultana, 46, arrived in Italy 26 years ago. She opened the first traditional fashion shop in Torpignattara because she felt lonely when her husband was at work. "Many women spend their time alone at home. They bring their children to school alone. They clean alone. But things are slowly changing."

Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes A bridge between two different cultures Salma, 50, has worked as a cultural mediator in hospitals, schools and public offices. "I like to think of myself as a backpack full of colored stones from Bangladesh. I lost some of those during the way, but acquired new ones. I always keep a window open to change."

Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes A new generation Sahila, 28, is a fiscal adviser. Born and raised in Italy, she hates being asked whether she is more Bangladeshi or Italian. "I am friendly and open-minded as an Italian woman, but I consider my family as important as Bangladeshis do. It's still a slow process, but I believe that things are getting better for Bangladeshi women, especially for the second generation."

Bangladeshi women in Rome challenge gender stereotypes A mix of cultures According to the official Bangladeshi census, Muslims constitute over 90% of the population, while Hindus accounts for 9.5%. "There is no single story, everyone has a different background and different skills," says researcher Katiuscia Carnà. Author: Valerio Muscella (Rome)



Read more: Women and security policy: Representation rising, but parity far off

Figures reveal gender divide

The UNDP analysis found that despite decades-long efforts to close the gender divide, around half of the world's population feel that men make better political leaders, while over 40% think men make better business executives and have more right to a job when work availability is limited. Almost 30% of people think it's justified for a husband to beat his wife.

Women hold only 24% of parliamentary seats globally and they make up less than 6% of chief executives in S&P 500 companies, the study showed.

Countries with the highest numbers of people showing any kind of bias against gender equality are Jordan, Qatar, Nigeria, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. The countries with the lowest levels of gender bias are Andorra, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

mvb/rt (dpa, Reuters)

