Gen Z and the Holocaust: How do young people address it?

"The Nazi era was so absurd and barbaric that I sometimes find it hard to believe that these things really happened." This is how one respondent is quoted in the current study on how young people today deal with the Nazi era. The study was commissioned by the Arolsen Archives, International Center on Nazi Persecution, based in Bad Arolsen, in west-central Germany.

The Arolsen Archives are considered the world's most comprehensive archive on the victims and survivors of National Socialism. They preserve original documents on concentration camp inmates, deportations, forced labor as well as survivors' testimonies. Much of the information is available on their website. The collection, with references to some 17.5 million people, is part of UNESCO's Memory of the World Program.

Now, a study has been published documenting the attitudes of the so-called Generation Z — young people between the ages of 16 and 25 — toward National Socialism and the Holocaust.

"The results of the study give me a strong sense that young people nowadays are very open, curious, and free-thinking," says Floriane Azoulay, director of the Arolsen Archives. "This generation are seeing with their own eyes how democracies can come under threat today. I find it very understandable that they combine remembrance with a long hard look at the world they live in today, a world where the voices of populism, authoritarianism, and intolerance are getting louder and louder."

The study, titled "Gen Z and Nazi History: High Receptivity and Strange Fascination," surveyed more than 1,100 respondents in two phases and compared them with the statements of their parents' generation. The result was surprising: Gen Z seems to be significantly more interested in the Nazi era than their parents' generation (75% vs. 66%).

And, when studying the subject, today's young generation also draws analogies to pressing problems in contemporary society, such as racism and discrimination, the survey showed.

Researchers at the Cologne-based rheingold Institute, which was commissioned with the study, see several reasons for the heightened interest among young people. One important aspect is the feeling of not being partly responsible, of not bearing personal guilt for the Nazi era and its atrocities. "This gives young people a more open-minded approach to this period," says Stephan Grünewald, psychologist and founder of rheingold.

The Nazi era: An opposing image of one's own world

For Generation Z, the Nazi era represents an extreme antithesis to their own reality of life. Today's youth live in a democratic world in which there are a great many choices. They are free to make their own decisions and the paths for development are diverse. "This multi-optional culture of boundless possibilities stands in stark contrast to the culture of marked dominance that defined the Nazi era, with its rigid categories, ideas and convictions. That führer cult, the obligation to unconditionally obey, as well as extreme nationalistic thinking, which took precedent over individualistic or differently-minded notions, creates a conflicting image of the Nazi era that is as fascinating as it is terrible," the study says.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site A large sculpture stands in front of Dachau. Located just outside Munich, it was the first concentration camp opened by the Nazi regime. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power, it was used by the paramilitary SS Schutzstaffel to imprison, torture and kill political opponents of the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Wannsee House The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in the planning of the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to devise what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Holocaust Memorial in Berlin Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated 60 years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Memorial to Persecuted Homosexuals Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The 4-meter high (13-foot) monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Documentation center on Nazi Party rally grounds Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of World War II. The annual Nazi Party congress, as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants, took place on the 11-square-kilometer (4.25-square-mile) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust German Resistance Memorial Center The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Hitler that ultimately failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock. Today, it's the German Resistance Memorial Center.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Bergen-Belsen Memorial The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, and many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 people killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame after her diary was published posthumously.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Buchenwald Memorial Located near the Thuringian town of Weimar, Buchenwald was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany. From 1937 to April 1945, the National Socialists deported about 270,000 people from all over Europe to the camp and murdered 64,000 of them before the camp was liberated by US soldiers in 1945. The site now serves as a memorial to the victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Memorial to the Sinti and Roma Victims Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool, the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani. "Gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears," it reads.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust 'Stolpersteine' — stumbling blocks as memorials In the 1990s, artist Gunter Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries across Europe. It's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Brown House in Munich Right next to the "Führerbau," where Adolf Hitler had his office in Munich, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party, called the Brown House. A white cube now occupies the place where it once stood. In it, the "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the defeat of the Nazi regime. Author: Max Zander



However, the force of this fascination has a flipside, Grünewald points out. The fear of becoming intoxicated by the Nazi era's linearity and display of power or of being seduced by the fantasies that defined that chapter of history becomes evident in the study. "I'm afraid I would probably have sided with the Nazis in those days, just to make myself look better," one respondent is quoted as saying.

"As a result, there's a certain timidity about dealing with the issue, which comes from not knowing which side you would have been on. You look into your own abyss," the respondent said. Would I have been a victim, a perpetrator, a follower, or even a resistance fighter — how would I have reacted at the time? That is a question that Gen Z is keen to explore.

At the same time, the interviewees expressed an intense need to understand how a person can react in such an inhuman way, what makes perpetrators tick, how the banality of evil comes about. Could something like this happen again? It's a question that moves today's young people. "I also want to hear about the motives of all the SS officers, concentration camp commanders, and people who betrayed their Jewish neighbors. If the reasons were transparent, I would probably realize that something similar could happen to me, too," one interviewee is quoted as saying.

Parallels to one's own life

"The early days of Nazism show how changes can creep in very gradually and how dangerous manipulation can be," another interviewee said.

The susceptibility to right-wing ideologies, fake news, the division of society, the rise of conspiracy theoriesare all contemporary issues that today's youth also associate with the Nazi era.

"Linking history with today's developments is the crux of the matter. Contextualizing that is the big task we have to address," says Oliver Figge of the Arolsen Archives.

Hurdles in addressing the subject

The study's findings clearly show that if teaching the subject at school is founded only on theory and basic facts, young people often cannot relate to the topic. To them, it seems very abstract, complex and too distant.

"They prefer real-life examples and insights into the concrete realities of peoples' lives," the study says. An examination of the lives, fates and stories of such people as Anne Frankor Oskar Schindler on digital media that young people use and that are expressed in their kind of language brings the topic much closer to home.

The researchers of the study pointed out a successful example like the Instagram account @ichbinsophiescholl (I am Sophie Scholl), which retells the life of Sophie Scholl, a resistance fighter murdered by the Nazis. "They observe how Sophie Scholl dances, listens to music, meets with friends, and at the same time they also understand the development of the young woman during this time," says Grünewald.

Open exchange than moralistic compulsion

That makes the presentation of the content on the subject essential in order to bring these topics closer to young people. In addition, the youth who participated in the study very clearly requested a more open discussion. "Often, very set opinions and a certain prescribed sense of morality give the impression that the discourse is closed rather than open, and that matters can no longer be questioned," the study states.

"During school classes about the Nazi era, I always had the feeling of having to be careful. There was no conversation or discussion that evolved. You can't have your own opinion there. There is a consensus on how you have to perceive it and learn about it," one respondent is quoted as saying.

The study clearly shows that young people are sensitized to the topic of the Nazi era and the Holocaust. What's more, they draw lessons from the past and try to apply them to current reality. "The confrontation with that time immunizes," summarizes Grünewald.

This article was originally written in German.