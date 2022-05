'The Books of Jacob' by Olga Tokarczuk

Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk previously won the Man International Booker Prize in 2018 for her novel "Flights." This year, "The Books of Jacob" has been chosen by the jury and tells the story of Jacob Frank, a Jew who travels through Europe during the Age of Enlightenment, converting to Islam and Catholicism, and who is at times derided as a charlatan but also revered as a Messiah.