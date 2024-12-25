Gaza's small Christian community marks Christmas amid war

ReligionPalestinian TerritoriesGaza's small Christian community marks Christmas amid warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoReligionPalestinian TerritoriesGasia Ohanes12/25/2024December 25, 2024An estimated 1,000 Christians lived in pre-war Gaza, but most are now displaced and sheltering in two churches in Gaza City. Fourteen months into the war, they have endured bombardment, loss, and deprivation.https://p.dw.com/p/4oZ67Advertisement