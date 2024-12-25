  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
ChristmasSyriaGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ReligionPalestinian Territories

Gaza's small Christian community marks Christmas amid war

Gasia Ohanes
December 25, 2024

An estimated 1,000 Christians lived in pre-war Gaza, but most are now displaced and sheltering in two churches in Gaza City. Fourteen months into the war, they have endured bombardment, loss, and deprivation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oZ67
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Anita Tucker talks to DW in Israel.

Ultranationalist Israelis want to resettle Gaza

As new ceasefire talks to end the war in Gaza are underway, ultranationalist Israelis hope to reestablish settlements.
ConflictsDecember 20, 202405:11 min
Palestinians, mostly children, hold out their plates toward a man, to receive their share of vegetable patties prepared by volunteers

Palestinians in Gaza tell of life amid bombings and famine

Two sisters living in Gaza shared with DW their accounts of daily life under threat of bombardment and lack of food.
ConflictsNovember 1, 202403:02 min
People in an aircraft drop aid onto Gaza beaches from above

Onboard an aid airdrop mission in Gaza

DW's Tania Krämer went along with a crew on a mission to drop aid into the beleaguered Gaza Strip.
ConflictsApril 1, 202403:52 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Religion from Middle East

More on Religion from Middle East

Bethlehem vor Weihnachten 2021

Omicron dashes Bethlehem's Christmas hopes

As the omicron variant spreads, Bethlehem's residents get ready for a muted holiday season.
ReligionDecember 21, 202102:06 min
Skip next section More on Religion from around the world

More on Religion from around the world

Explainer: Exploring the role of Jesus across different religions

Christmas 2024: How various religions view the role of Jesus

Christmas is celebrated globally, with each religion providing its own view on Jesus. Let's explore these perspectives.
ReligionDecember 23, 202401:35 min
external

GirlZOffMute – Gambia: Can Muslim teens be models?

Islam and modelling
ReligionJuly 17, 202402:08 min
Videostill of host George Okach standing in front of a collage of a painting of Jesus and a photo of a mosque

Ramadan and Lent share fasting, other similarities

Religious fasting is a spiritual practice that unites Muslims, Christians and many other faiths all over the world.
ReligionMarch 11, 202402:09 min
Show more