Gazans with health issues struggle amid war

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGazans with health issues struggle amid warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian Territories11/10/2023November 10, 2023There is little relief for Palestinians who make it out of war-torn Gaza City to the south. And a lack of electricity and medical supplies make the situation particularly challenging for those with existing health issues.https://p.dw.com/p/4YeMFAdvertisement