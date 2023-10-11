  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Gazans with health issues struggle amid war

November 10, 2023

There is little relief for Palestinians who make it out of war-torn Gaza City to the south. And a lack of electricity and medical supplies make the situation particularly challenging for those with existing health issues.

