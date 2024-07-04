  1. Skip to content
Gaza: What will Israel's troop reduction mean on the ground?

April 7, 2024

The Israeli military has announced it has withdrawn all but one brigade of its troops from southern Gaza. DW speaks to Marina Miron, a military analyst and associate professor at King's College London, about likely consequences of this move.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eVyT
