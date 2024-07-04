Gaza: What will Israel's troop reduction mean on the ground?

ConflictsMiddle EastGaza: What will Israel's troop reduction mean on the ground?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle East04/07/2024April 7, 2024The Israeli military has announced it has withdrawn all but one brigade of its troops from southern Gaza. DW speaks to Marina Miron, a military analyst and associate professor at King's College London, about likely consequences of this move.https://p.dw.com/p/4eVyTAdvertisement