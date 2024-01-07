  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
French electionsEuro 2024Israel-Hamas
Human RightsPalestinian Territories

Gaza water shortage raises health risks

Dmitry Ponyavin
July 1, 2024

After months of bombardment, Gaza is experiencing a crippling water crisis affecting a growing number of displaced people. With summer temperatures on the rise, NGOs warn Gaza's water crisis will lead to the spread of preventable diseases.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hjMx
DIMITRY PONYAVIN
Dmitry Ponyavin Editor, producer and correspondent covering major news stories from around the world.
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

An older man with white hair, wearing a striped shirt, stands in the ruins of his house

Palestinian home demolitions spike in east Jerusalem

Following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, the demolition of Palestinian homes has surged in occupied east Jerusalem.
ConflictsJune 25, 202404:40 min
People in an aircraft drop aid onto Gaza beaches from above

Onboard an aid airdrop mission in Gaza

DW's Tania Krämer went along with a crew on a mission to drop aid into the beleaguered Gaza Strip.
ConflictsApril 1, 202403:52 min
Ayman Mghamis, in a refugee camp, speaks to the camera about the Gaza war

Gaza: From isolation to uncertainty of survival

A Palestinian rapper struggles to come to terms with fearing for his life and that of his family as the war continues.
ConflictsMarch 27, 202404:08 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Human Rights from Middle East

More on Human Rights from Middle East

Mariam Claren, daughter of imprisoned women's rights activist Nahid Taghavi, speaks to DW.

Silent diplomacy won't work, says Iran prisoner's daughter

Mariam Claren is urging Germany to do more to secure her mother's release from the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran.
Human RightsJune 20, 202302:47 min
Skip next section More on Human Rights from around the world

More on Human Rights from around the world

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.

EU accused of funding abuse of migrants in Africa

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.
Human RightsMay 30, 202402:38 min
external

Ndumie's vision for South Africa: To love and to let love

Ndumie Funda fought apartheid in her youth. Today, she continues to confront hatred in South Africa — against lesbians.
Human RightsApril 26, 202403:57 min
Members of the Human Rights Council during a special session devoted to Sudan

Can the UN still protect human rights?

Fewer and fewer members of the UN Human Rights Council are known for protecting human rights within their own borders.
Human RightsDecember 11, 202301:46 min
Show more