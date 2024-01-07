Gaza water shortage raises health risks

Human RightsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza water shortage raises health risksTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsPalestinian TerritoriesDmitry Ponyavin07/01/2024July 1, 2024After months of bombardment, Gaza is experiencing a crippling water crisis affecting a growing number of displaced people. With summer temperatures on the rise, NGOs warn Gaza's water crisis will lead to the spread of preventable diseases.https://p.dw.com/p/4hjMxAdvertisement