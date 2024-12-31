  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Gaza war enters winter as health system nears collapse

Gasia Ohanes
December 31, 2024

On the last day of 2024, the United Nations released a report about attacks on Gaza's hospitals since October 7, 2023. The report reveals widespread destruction that has left people at grave risk without lifesaving care.

