Gaza war enters 2nd winter as health system nears collapse

Gasia Ohanes
12/31/2024
December 31, 2024

On the last day of 2024, the United Nations released a report on attacks on Gaza's hospitals since October 7, 2023, revealing widespread destruction that has left people at grave risk without lifesaving care.