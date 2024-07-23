Gaza: Thousands leaving 'safe zone' after Israeli order

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza: Thousands leaving 'safe zone' after Israeli orderTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIrfan Aftab07/23/2024July 23, 2024Israel has launched artillery and airstrikes against Khan Younis shortly after ordering an evacuation from the Al Mawasi area, which Israel declared a ''safe zone'' in May. Repeated evacuations have taken a toll on the plight of fleeing Gazans.https://p.dw.com/p/4icFiAdvertisement