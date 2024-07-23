  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US election 20242024 Paris OlympicsIsrael-Hamas
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Gaza: Thousands leaving 'safe zone' after Israeli order

Irfan Aftab
July 23, 2024

Israel has launched artillery and airstrikes against Khan Younis shortly after ordering an evacuation from the Al Mawasi area, which Israel declared a ''safe zone'' in May. Repeated evacuations have taken a toll on the plight of fleeing Gazans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4icFi
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

An older man with white hair, wearing a striped shirt, stands in the ruins of his house

Palestinian home demolitions spike in east Jerusalem

Following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, the demolition of Palestinian homes has surged in occupied east Jerusalem.
ConflictsJune 25, 202404:40 min
People in an aircraft drop aid onto Gaza beaches from above

Onboard an aid airdrop mission in Gaza

DW's Tania Krämer went along with a crew on a mission to drop aid into the beleaguered Gaza Strip.
ConflictsApril 1, 202403:52 min
Ayman Mghamis, in a refugee camp, speaks to the camera about the Gaza war

Gaza: From isolation to uncertainty of survival

A Palestinian rapper struggles to come to terms with fearing for his life and that of his family as the war continues.
ConflictsMarch 27, 202404:08 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Smoke and flames rise from a site in Hodeidah, Yemen.

Israeli jets strike targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

One day after a deadly drone attack on Tel Aviv, Israel’s army has struck targets in Yemen's Houthi-controlled Hodeidah.
ConflictsJuly 20, 202401:44 min
View of an Israeli soldier walking past a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri (File photo)

Israeli military admits failures during October 7 attack

A new investigation reveals civilians had to fend off Hamas militants all by themselves.
ConflictsJuly 12, 202402:39 min
Security forces scuffle with Israel Ultra-Orthodox Jew during a demonstration, against a pile of burning rubbish

Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jews protest mandatory military duty

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are protesting a Supreme Court ruling requiring them to enlist for mandatory military duty.
ConflictsJuly 1, 202401:43 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Christoph Heusgen wears a red tie for a DW interview

Heusgen: 'I think Putin is laughing about us'

The Munich Security Conference head says Ukraine should be allowed to fire missiles into Russian territory for defense.
ConflictsJuly 11, 202415:55 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Show more