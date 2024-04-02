  1. Skip to content
Gaza talks continue amid fears of Israeli push into Rafah

Lukas Lottersberger
February 4, 2024

There is growing concern among aid agencies that Israeli troops might advance on Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city. More than half of Gaza’s population has taken refuge there since Israel’s ground offensive against Hamas militants began.

