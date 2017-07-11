 Gaza′s cancer patients trapped by coronavirus and politics | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 21.07.2020

Middle East

Gaza's cancer patients trapped by coronavirus and politics

In response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority ceased all coordination with Israel. As a result, an exit from Gaza is almost impossible, including for the severely ill.

Two women sit at the side of a hospital bed in a ward with medical machinery

For a young mother who lives in the Gaza Strip, the events of the last three months have been desperate. Walla Al Zureidi is 31 and has breast cancer. She needs treatment that is not available in the closed-off territory.

"We don't know whether I will get treatment. Without it, there is a risk to my life," she says on the phone from Gaza. After undergoing a mastectomy, she was set to make an appointment for radiotherapy in June at a hospital in East Jerusalem. 

But the travel restrictions introduced to contain the coronavirus pandemic and the Palestinian Authority's (PA) decision in May to suspend civil and security coordination with Israel — a protest against Israel's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank — have left her stranded.

For Gazans like Al Zureidi, an already complicated situation has become even more uncertain. She no longer knows how she should apply for a permit to exit the Gaza Strip through the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing.

"We didn't know whether we were allowed to leave Gaza. Some say no one can get out. On the news, they say that there are people leaving through Erez, but we don't know where to apply."

A doctor speaks to patients in a hospital ward in Gaza

Hospitals in Gaza cannot offer the level of treatment that many cancer patients require

Israeli and Palestinian bureaucracy made worse

For the past 13 years, Israel has tightly controlled the movement of people and goods through its crossing points with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Obtaining an Israeli permit to exit Gaza has typically been a difficult bureaucratic process. Israel only allows people in certain categories such as severe medical cases, traders, students, and other humanitarian cases to submit an application.

Gazans used to apply with a medical referral at the local office of the Civil Affairs Committee, a body run by the PA from Ramallah, which channeled all permit applications to the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). In late May this process was stopped.

The halt motivated other cancer patients like Alia Agha from Rafah, in the south of Gaza, to seek alternatives. "Not only does a patient suffer from this disease, but they also suffer to get treatment," says Alia.

Aid organizations in tough situation

Like others, she eventually turned to human rights and other aid organizations in Gaza and in Israel for help, even though those organizations usually follow up on cases rather than directly submit permit applications to the Israeli authorities.

"In June, we dealt with 104 [mainly urgent] cases, normally we only handle 30 cases. It's a huge number for us. We don't have that capacity," says Ghada Majadle from Physicians for Human Rights (PHR), an Israeli non-governmental organization (NGO).

"Human rights organizations should not replace an official body doing the coordination," she added, saying that a solution needs to be found for the underlying political problem.

The Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, a Palestinian NGO in Gaza, also submitted permit applications but later stopped so as not to be seen "as an alternative to the Palestinian Authority," said Deputy Director Samir Zaqqout.

Watch video 01:38

Child amputee footballers back on the pitch in Gaza

Cancer patients need rapid treatment

Time is of the essence for those with urgent illnesses like cancer. "If they don't get their radiotherapy on time, they risk that their cancer might come back," says a specialist surgeon who usually treats patients from Gaza in an East Jerusalem hospital.

The doctor, who requested anonymity, is concerned about not seeing his patients return for therapy. Exits of patients and their companions from Gaza have plummeted from over 2,900 in February to under 200 in June. That is according to Gisha, an Israeli human rights NGO that monitors operations at the crossing.

The spike in COVID-19 cases in the occupied West Bank and Israel, as well as the 21-day quarantine imposed by the Hamas authorities on people returning to Gaza, has further put some people off applying for a permit in the first place. 

Push to lift some travel restrictions

In Ramallah, the PA acknowledges the newly added hardship, but does not seem to offer a sustainable solution. "It caused suffering for cancer patients and other patients," says Ibrahim Milhim, a government spokesperson in Ramallah via a Whatsapp message, adding that, "We asked the International Red Cross and UN organizations to intervene to allow these patients to reach hospitals in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Israel."

The UN is currently working on a system to step in as facilitator between the Israeli side and the PA, says Jamie McGoldrick, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Jerusalem.

Several cars are parked at the Israeli side of the Erez Checkpoint

Crossings at the Erez Checkpoint have become extremely difficult after a breakdown in Palestinian-Israeli relations

"We are working with the parties to come up [with a system] whereby the UN can be the go-between to allow patients to come out from Gaza as before and working with the existing systems."

This, however, would only apply to life-saving cases where patients need treatment in the West Bank and elsewhere, he added. In the long term, all sides should work on providing comprehensive cancer treatment inside Gaza.

For its part, COGAT has set up an application form on its website and may accept direct applications for some humanitarian cases. But it remains unclear what happens with non-medical applications like students, laborers, social cases, or those returning home to Gaza, who also need a permit to go back in. COGAT has not responded to a request for more details.

In a letter on Sunday, five Israeli human rights organizations — including PHR and Gisha — urged COGAT, Israel's Defense Ministry and the Israeli attorney general "to lift restrictions and to enable Palestinians to travel outside of Gaza through the Erez crossing beyond urgent medical cases and regardless of Palestinian coordination bodies."

Alia Agha hopes that her permit will come through by the end of July. "I don't want to to leave Gaza, I want to stay with my family, but I have no choice but to go for treatment outside."

Hazem Balousha contributed to this report from Gaza.

  • Palestinian workers spray disinfectant as a preventive measure amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Fighting the coronavirus

    Coronavirus has reached the Gaza Strip, one of the world's most densely populated areas. A dozen cases of COVID-19 have been officially confirmed. The coastal strip on the Mediterranean Sea is home to about 2 million people spread across 365 square kilometers (140 square miles) — roughly 6,000 people per square kilometer. As a precaution, workers have disinfected the streets in several areas.

  • A worker mops the floor at a quarantine facility set up at the Rafah border crossing

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Quarantine center in Rafah

    After returning from abroad, more than 1,860 people have been divided up and sent to 26 makeshift quarantine facilities. One of those centers is located at the Rafah border crossing, but some people were also sent to converted schools for 21 days. The border crossings to Egypt and Israel have largely been closed since mid-March; only those returning home are allowed to enter the Gaza Strip.

  • A medic checks equipment during a tour by the World Health Organization

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Insufficient medical care

    While some centers still have medical equipment, health care in the Gaza Strip is at a standstill. Only 63 ventilators and 78 intensive care beds are available for 2 million people. COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian issues, said it coordinated the delivery of over 1,500 testing swabs organized by the WHO. Calls to ease Israel's blockade are getting stronger.

  • Palestinian artist Samah Saed decorates a protective face mask

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Painted masks

    The Health Ministry has declared a state of emergency. Palestinian artists Samah Saed (pictured) and Dorgam Krakeh are painting protective face masks in bright colors in a bid to encourage locals to wear them. If the measures by Islamist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, fail to contain the virus, the consequences could be disastrous.

  • Workers pack food supplies to be distributed and delivered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Supply chain is crucial

    A total lockdown would be fatal for people here. Around 75% of population is refugees, and all are dependent on the support of workers from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), who still deliver food during the day. But in the evenings, residents must observe a curfew from 5 p.m. until early in the morning.

  • Palestinian clowns wearing anthropomorphs, one of them depicts the coronavirus, visit the children staying at homes as a preventive measure

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Educating young people

    Public life has largely been restricted. However, social distancing and appropriate hygiene measures remain a challenge, especially in the narrow streets and shelters in the refugee camps. In order to educate Gaza's large young population, activists dress up as the virus and visit the refugee camps.

  • Palestinian Authority employees wait to receive their salaries from an ATM

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Help from Qatar

    The Islamist group Hamas and Qatar maintain a close relationship, and the small emirate has promised to continue providing financial support for the people of Gaza. Last week, Qatar transferred $10 million (€9.25 million) to the Gaza Strip — exactly how remains unknown. Reportedly, every family in need will receive $100.

  • Palestinian artists draw a mural ''stay home'' during awareness campaign about the spread of coronavirus disease

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Stay home!

    Medical facilities in Gaza will be able to treat the first 100 coronavirus cases, according to estimates from the local office of the World Health Organization. After that, the area would be reliant on external support. That is why activists and artists are trying to raise awareness about the importance of staying home.

  • Palestinians put final touches on cakes shaped like a character wearing a mask

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Cake, campaigns and coronavirus

    A bakery in Khan Younis is doing its bit to educate people, baking cakes with masks to draw attention to the pandemic.

    Author: Diana Hodali


