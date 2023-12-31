Gaza: No letup in violence on the last day of the year

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza: No letup in violence on the last day of the yearTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesOle Alsaker12/31/2023December 31, 2023As revelers around the world celebrated the new year, people in Gaza entered 2024 under continued shelling. Israeli forces continue to press south in the Gaza Strip, putting more pressure on displaced people seeking refuge.https://p.dw.com/p/4akjrAdvertisement