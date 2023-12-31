  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Gaza: No letup in violence on the last day of the year

Ole Alsaker
December 31, 2023

As revelers around the world celebrated the new year, people in Gaza entered 2024 under continued shelling. Israeli forces continue to press south in the Gaza Strip, putting more pressure on displaced people seeking refuge.

https://p.dw.com/p/4akjr
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

As refugee camp residents repair the damage, it's feared the Israeli military raids could fuel more violence.
ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

People inspect the damage following Israeli bombardment in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip

Israel's military forges on with Gaza offensive

Gaza residents appeared to have fewer places to go as Israel widened its offensive against the militant Hamas group.
ConflictsDecember 30, 202302:13 min
A view of Palestinians searching for victims near destroyed buildings and a wrecked car

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

The Israeli military has again intensified its offensive in Gaza, where most of the population has been displaced.
ConflictsDecember 28, 202301:56 min
A young boy sits amid rubble in Gaza

Israel intensifies operations, Gaza death toll rising

Israel has carried out heavy strikes in central Gaza, with Palestinians saying it's just "destruction all around."
ConflictsDecember 27, 202302:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, framed by two dark silhouettes

Ukrainians welcome bid to join European Union

Hungary's Viktor Orban is warning he could veto the bid at any time, but Ukrainians are celebrating the progress.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202302:11 min
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in glasses and coat and tie, sits in a chair and looks at the camera

'The world still needs UN peacekeepers'

The UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, spoke with DW at recent talks in Ghana.
ConflictsDecember 7, 202303:59 min
Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agree on declaration calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202302:30 min
Show more