Gaza: No let-up in violence on the last day of the year

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza: No let-up in violence on the last day of the yearConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesOle Alsaker12/31/2023December 31, 2023As revellers around the world celebrate the new year, people in Gaza are entering 2024 without a let-up in the violence. Israeli forces continue to press south in the Strip which is putting more pressure on displaced people seeking refuge.