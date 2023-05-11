  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkey elections
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Sderot, Israel
The Iron Dome anti-rocket system was used to shoot down some of the more than 400 rockets fired at IsraelImage: Ammar Awad/REUTERS
ConflictsMiddle East

Gaza: Militant leader killed, UN decries civilian deaths

7 hours ago

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said civilian deaths were "unacceptable." He also condemned the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RB9n

Israeli forces killed a top commander of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in an airstrike on a building in southern Gaza, the Israeli military and Islamic Jihad said on Thursday.

The Israeli military said it targeted the head of Islamic Jihad's rocket-launching unit, Ali Ghali, and two other militants in an apartment in a residential complex in Khan Younis.

The military added Ghali instructed and took part in rocket attacks against Israel in recent months. Israeli officials said Palestinian militants on Wednesday fired over 400 rockets at Israel. While most of the rockets were intercepted or fell in open areas, four homes were damaged by rocket strikes in southern Israel.

UN chief urges restraint

Palestinian health officials in Gaza said more than 20 people, including militants and civilians, had been killed amid the recent outbreak of fighting.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the civilian deaths as "unacceptable" and appealed for them to "stop immediately." He also called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, said Farhan Haq, a UN deputy spokesperson.

Guterres also condemned the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, which violates international law.

"The Secretary-General urges all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and to work to stop hostilities immediately," Haq said.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Dawoud Shehab said Egypt had begun brokering a cease-fire.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Israel's public broadcaster KAN they were examining Egypt's proposals.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Jordan and Egypt called for an end to the violence between Israel and Gaza militants.

"The bloodletting must end now," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said after talks in Berlin with her counterparts.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi added that the "negative developments must end, peace must be revived."

Near daily airstrikes and rocket fire

The Israeli military said it hit more than 100 targets, including rocket-launching sites, since Tuesday, when it began fresh airstrikes on Gaza that killed three Islamic Jihad commanders.

The airstrikes came at a time of already high tension between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip, which increased again last week after a senior member of Islamic Jihad died while on hunger strike in Israeli custody. Following his death, militants fired several salvos of rockets toward southern Israel, and Israel responded with airstrikes.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip
Wednesday night saw the heaviest rocket fire between Israel and militants in Gaza in monthsImage: Ammar Awad /REUTERS

In a television address on Wednesday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Islamic Jihad had been hit with a serious blow but cautioned the campaign "is not over yet."

"We say to the terrorists and those who send them: We see you everywhere. You can't hide, and we choose the place and time to strike you," he said.

Islamic Jihad much smaller than Hamas

Islamic Jihad — an Iranian-backed militant group that is smaller than the Hamas militant group that dominates the Gaza Strip — said it would continue firing rockets.

The European Union, the United States and several other nations list Islamic Jihad and Hamas as terrorist organizations.

Heavy cross-border fire continues: DW correspondents report from Jerusalem and Gaza

lo/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A rocket is fired from Gaza City towards Israel, on May 10, 2023

Militants fire rockets at Israel after Gaza Strip air raids

Militants fire rockets at Israel after Gaza Strip air raids

Palestinian militants have fired dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The rocket launches follow airstrikes that Palestinian health officials say killed at least 13 people.
Conflicts19 hours ago

The European Council on Foreign Relations

ecfr.eu
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Luhansk Kremenna ukrainischer Soldat

Ukraine updates: Counteroffensive needs time, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts37 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Migrants seen on the back of a pick-up truck in the Niger

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Migration3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Supporters of Pakistan's former PM Khan in Peshawar throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest

Imran Khan's arrest pushes Pakistan deeper into turmoil

Imran Khan's arrest pushes Pakistan deeper into turmoil

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A container ship sitting in Hamburg's port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Business3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

Technology2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Saudi football fan supporting his national team during a game against Argentina during the 2022 World Cup

Saudi Arabia's sports binge seeks economic dividend

Saudi Arabia's sports binge seeks economic dividend

Business5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA Mexiko Grenze

US border police prepare for major policy change

US border police prepare for major policy change

MigrationMay 10, 202303:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration8 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage