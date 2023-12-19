Gaza: Many lose their lives in Israeli strikes on Rafah

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza: Many lose their lives in Israeli strikes on RafahTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGasia Ohanes12/19/2023December 19, 2023According to the Hamas-run health ministry, renewed Israeli strikes on the area of Rafah in southern Gaza have killed at least 20 Palestinians. Several homes were hit although Rafah was recently declared a "safe zone" by the Israeli military.https://p.dw.com/p/4aMItAdvertisement