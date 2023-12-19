  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Congo election
Israel at war
Ukraine
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Gaza: Many lose their lives in Israeli strikes on Rafah

Gasia Ohanes
December 19, 2023

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, renewed Israeli strikes on the area of Rafah in southern Gaza have killed at least 20 Palestinians. Several homes were hit although Rafah was recently declared a "safe zone" by the Israeli military.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aMIt
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

As refugee camp residents repair the damage, it's feared the Israeli military raids could fuel more violence.
ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials, sitting on black couches around a table with the US and Israeli flags

US urges Israel to protect civilians in Gaza

US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin reiterated Israel had the right to defend itself but stressed it had to protect civilians.
ConflictsDecember 19, 202302:05 min
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem.

Israel presses on amid calls for Gaza cease-fire

Some of Israel's Western allies have called for a cease-fire, but Israel says it will continue its military campaign.
ConflictsDecember 17, 202301:58 min
external

Al-Shifa hospital 'completely overwhelmed': Sean Casey, WHO

ConflictsDecember 17, 202304:06 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, framed by two dark silhouettes

Ukrainians welcome bid to join European Union

Hungary's Viktor Orban is warning he could veto the bid at any time, but Ukrainians are celebrating the progress.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202302:11 min
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in glasses and coat and tie, sits in a chair and looks at the camera

'The world still needs UN peacekeepers'

The UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, spoke with DW at recent talks in Ghana.
ConflictsDecember 7, 202303:59 min
Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agree on declaration calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202302:30 min
Show more