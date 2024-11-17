Gaza: Israeli strikes kill dozens in civilian areas

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza: Israeli strikes kill dozens in civilian areasTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesNita Blake-Persen11/17/2024November 17, 2024Israel's latest strikes across Gaza this weekend have left death and destruction in their wake. Meanwhile, protesters in Tel Aviv have renewed their calls for a ceasefire, voicing frustration over the lack of a resolution to the crisis.https://p.dw.com/p/4n5h6Advertisement