ConflictsIsrael

Gaza: Israeli military releases new footage of tunnel system

Nita Blake-Persen
December 25, 2023

New footage released by Israel is thought to show Hamas' underground headquarters in Gaza's north. Amid rising casualties, Israel maintains its focus is on eliminating the group, which is considered a terrorist orgainsation by the US and EU.

