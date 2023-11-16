  1. Skip to content
Gaza hospitals face difficult task of evacuating patients

Jessica Saltz
November 16, 2023

Gaza's war-torn hospitals are overflowing with patients in need of emergency care. Those with chronic health conditions are no longer receiving meaningful treatment, but evacuating them to other countries is complicated and dangerous.

