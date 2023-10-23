  1. Skip to content
Gaza: Doctors fear for premature newborns as blackouts loom

Florian Neuhof
October 23, 2023

Blackout scenarios weigh heavy on the minds of Gaza’s hospital staff. As they are struggling to cope with the influx of casualties resulting from Israeli air strikes, mothers and their newborns are more vulnerable than ever.

