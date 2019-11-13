 Gaza deaths from Israeli strikes climb after family hit | News | DW | 14.11.2019

News

Gaza deaths from Israeli strikes climb after family hit

At least one-third of those killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have been civilians. More than 300 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel in the worst flare up in violence in years.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza (picture-alliance/AP/A. Hana)

Israeli warplanes killed six members of a Palestinian family in an airstrike in central Gaza on Thursday, bringing the death toll to at least 32 within a 48-hour period, Gaza health officials said.

Israel killed an Islamic Jihad field commander on Tuesday, sparking a barrage of retaliatory cross-border rocket fire in the biggest flare up of violence in years.

Read more: Violence in Gaza: How Netanyahu and Iran stand to profit

Gaza health officials said Israeli strikes have killed 32 Palestinians, at least a third of them civilians. Among the dead are women and children. At least 97 Palestinians have been wounded.

The Israeli Defense Forces said its Iron Dome defense system had intercepted around 90% of more 300 rockets fired from Gaza since Tuesday.  

Watch video 26:00

Saeb Erekat on Conflict Zone

Gaza's Hamas rulers have stayed out of the fray between Iran-backed Islamic Jihad and Israel, signaling the violence could be brief.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the military would continue to pound Islamic Jihad as long as the group continued to fire rockets.

The escalation comes as Egypt and the UN are seeking to mediate a ceasefire.

Islamic Jihad on Wednesday offered a truce if Israel accepted its terms.

These included Israel ending its practice of targeted killings of militants, its often lethal response to weekly Gaza protests and easing of a blockade on Gaza that has exacerbated a humanitarian disaster.

cw/rc (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Controversial Palestinian rappers banned from performing in Berlin

Known for their anti-Israel lyrics, Palestinian rappers Shadi Al-Bourini and Shadi Al-Najjar were due to headline a so-called "solidarity rally" held by Palestinian groups that the Israeli ambassador to Germany opposed. (25.09.2019)  

Israeli settlement products must be labeled as such, EU's top court rules

Foods from Israeli settlements must be specially labeled, allowing consumers to mull ethical considerations while shopping, the ECJ has ruled. A Jewish association slammed the ruling as "purely discriminatory." (12.11.2019)  

Israel: Islamic Jihad commander killed in IDF airstrike

Barrages of rockets were fired towards southern Israel from Gaza, shortly after the Islamic Jihad group confirmed the death of Bahaa Abu el-Atta. Air-raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv. Germany condemned the rocket fire. (12.11.2019)  

Violence in Gaza: How Netanyahu and Iran stand to profit

Amid ongoing unrest in Lebanon and Iraq, conflict in Gaza could serve as a good distraction for Iran. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political calculations could spell another all-out war. (13.11.2019)  

Related content

23 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza 13.11.2019

Israel's army has been targeting militants in the territory in response to rockets being fired into Israel. The latest flare-up in violence between the two sides comes after the Israeli killing of a senior member of a Palestinian militant group.

Fears of escalating violence on Israel-Gaza border 12.11.2019

Israel carries out a targeted airstrike at daybreak over Gaza, killing the commander of a Palestinian militant group. The response just hours later: Rockets fired at Israeli towns near the border. Is a further escalation likely?

Gazastreifen | Trümmer eines Hauses nach israelischem Raketenangriff

Israel: Gaza violence continues into second day with airstrikes, rockets 13.11.2019

Violence has flared in the Gaza Strip after Israel assassinated an Islamic Jihad leader in an airstrike. Benjamin Netanyahu has warned the group to stop the rocket attacks or "absorb more and more blows."

