ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Gaza death toll climbs as Israeli strikes continue

Dmitry Ponyavin
December 23, 2023

Just hours after the UN resolution boosting aid deliveries into Gaza, the Israeli offensive keeps leveling the densely populated southern city of Khan Younis. Delivering lifesaving aid to civilians continues to be extremely difficult.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aWpv
