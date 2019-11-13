Gaza conflict: Israel ends hostilities with Islamic Jihad

An Israeli military spokesman said on Thursday that they confirmed a cease-fire with Islamic Jihad after 48 hours of sustained violence.

The two day round of fighting "is over," said Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee in a tweet. Israel was nevertheless able to "deal a painful blow to Islamic Jihad."

"Quiet will be answered with quiet," Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio.

"The State of Israel will not hesitate to strike at those who try to harm it, from the Gaza Strip or from anywhere else."

The cease-fire was reportedly brokered by Egypt and was announced by Islamic Jihad spokesman Musab al-Berim early on Thursday morning, effective as of 5.30 a.m. local time (0330 UTC/GMT).

After the cease-fire, two rockets were fired and set off airstrikes in southern Israel.

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on November 13, 2019

Who agreed the cease-fire?

It has been over 48 hours since violence began when Israel killed a senior commander of the group.

The cease-fire was based on a series of demands by Islamic Jihad, most notably an end to targeted killings, a halt in Israeli shootings of protesters at weekly demonstrations along the Israeli border and easing a 12-year-old Israeli blockade that has devastated Gaza's economy.

The "ceasefire agreement comes as a result of Egypt's efforts" and has been endorsed by "Palestinian factions including Islamic Jihad," said a top Egyptian official.

Palestinian officials report that 34 people in Gaza have died in the airstrikes in the last two days, while Islamic Jihad fired 400 rockets at Israel. At least 97 Palestinians were injured. There have been no Israeli deaths.

