Gaza ceasefire: Preparations underway after Israel approval

01/18/2025 January 18, 2025 Israeli government approves deal in 24-8 vote

The ceasefire deal was approved by the full Israeli government in the early hours of Saturday after the smaller Security Cabinet previously issued a recommendation that the agreement be ratified.

The approval was given after hours of consultations that went well into the Jewish Sabbath, indicating the importance of the issue at stake, as the Israeli government usually halts all business for the Sabbath except in the most urgent cases.

"The government has approved the hostage return plan," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement, adding that the deal to halt the fighting with Hamas would come into effect on Sunday.

Twenty-four ministers voted for the agreement and eight voted against it.

The deal's measures call for:

A full and complete six-week ceasefire to come into effect on Sunday.

The first three of the 33 hostages to be released under the agreement to be handed over to Israeli authorities on Sunday as well.

Israel to release 30 Palestinian prisoners held for each Israeli civilian hostage.

The Israeli military to pull troops from populated areas of Gaza and to allow 600 aid trucks into the Palestinian territory daily.

Although the ceasefire was announced on Wednesday by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US, approval was delayed for more than a day amid alleged last-minute complications that Netanyahu blamed on Hamas. The group denied the accusations.

Israeli warplanes have kept up heavy attacks since the deal was agreed, with 119 Palestinians reportedly killed since the accord was announced.