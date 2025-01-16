Gaza ceasefire latest: Israel's Cabinet to vote on deal

Skip next section Aid agencies plan major deployment once ceasefire comes into effect

01/16/2025 January 16, 2025 Aid agencies plan major deployment once ceasefire comes into effect

Several international NGOs are planning major operations for Sunday in anticipation of the ceasefire.

Aid agencies have routinely criticized Israel for not allowing the necessary amounts of food and medical supplies into Gaza, and for airstrikes in humanitarian zones.

International Rescue Committee chief David Miliband said his group would increase the "scale and impact" of its work "as conditions allow."

"The scars of this war will be long-lasting, but a surge of aid is desperately needed to provide immediate relief to civilians," Miliband said.

UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) head Catherine Russell called the scale of humanitarian need in Gaza "enormous."

"UNICEF and partners are ready to scale up our response," Russell said. "The ceasefire must, finally, afford humanitarian actors the opportunity to safely roll out the massive response inside the Gaza Strip that is so desperately needed."

UNICEF estimates that 17,000 children have lost their parents or been separated from them. About 1 million have had to flee their homes.