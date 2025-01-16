Gaza ceasefire latest: Israel's Cabinet to vote on deal

Gaza ceasefire latest: Israel's Cabinet to vote on dealJanuary 16, 2025
What you need to know
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet is set to vote on the ceasefire deal
- Should it come into force on Sunday as planned, the ceasefire would see an end to over a year of war in Gaza
- Observers accused Israel of continuing strikes even as the final details of the truce were being worked out
Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle Easton January 16:
Israel continues airstrikes, Palestinian civil defense agency says
The Palestinian Civil Defense Agency has reported deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza despite a ceasefire deal set to go into effect on Sunday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet votes on it later on Thursday.
"Our crew retrieved five dead and more than 10 injured from under the rubble of a house ... that was bombed by the Israeli army in the Al-Rimal area west of Gaza City," the agency said in a statement in the early hours of Thursday, adding that two more people were killed at an intersection.
Aid agencies plan major deployment once ceasefire comes into effect
Several international NGOs are planning major operations for Sunday in anticipation of the ceasefire.
Aid agencies have routinely criticized Israel for not allowing the necessary amounts of food and medical supplies into Gaza, and for airstrikes in humanitarian zones.
International Rescue Committee chief David Miliband said his group would increase the "scale and impact" of its work "as conditions allow."
"The scars of this war will be long-lasting, but a surge of aid is desperately needed to provide immediate relief to civilians," Miliband said.
UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) head Catherine Russell called the scale of humanitarian need in Gaza "enormous."
"UNICEF and partners are ready to scale up our response," Russell said. "The ceasefire must, finally, afford humanitarian actors the opportunity to safely roll out the massive response inside the Gaza Strip that is so desperately needed."
UNICEF estimates that 17,000 children have lost their parents or been separated from them. About 1 million have had to flee their homes.
Netanyahu's Cabinet to vote on deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that the truce was not final, with a few details left to hammer out and his Cabinet expected to vote on it later on Thursday.
If approved, the deal would free the remaining Israeli hostages who have been in Gaza since the Hamas-led attack on Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023. A number of Palestinians being held in Israel would also be freed.
According to UN estimates, tens of thousands of Palestinians, most of them women and children, have died in Gaza since Israel's war against Hamas began.
Overnight, Gazans and Israeli supporters of the deal took to the streets to celebrate and to pressure Netanyahu's government to fully approve the agreement.
Mediators from the US and Qatar have said the current deal is a temporary one to get the process started while the details for a lasting peace are finalized.
es/rmt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)