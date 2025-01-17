Gaza ceasefire: Israeli Security Cabinet to discuss deal

Skip next section What will happen if the ceasefire agreement is successful?

01/17/2025 January 17, 2025 What will happen if the ceasefire agreement is successful?

After mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US, the ceasefire treaty was finalized and announced on Wednesday. As per its provisions, a six-week ceasefire should come into effect on Sunday.

The first stage will see the release of 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the Hamas-led terror attacks of October 7, 2023, in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons. Israel would also withdraw from Gaza's densely-populated areas and allow Palestinians to return to their areas of residence.

Humanitarian aid corridors that are currently blocked would be opened up to aid organizations entering the Gaza Strip.

An agreement on how to proceed after the first six-week phase however emains elusive. The two sides still have to negotiate terms for a continuation of the ceasefire, the further withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and additional exchanges of hostages and prisoners.

Hamas and other Islamist groups attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 and taking some 250 more hostage. Nearly 94 of them are believed to be still in the now devastated Gaza Strip, though it is not clear how many are still alive, after over 15 months of war.

The war has killed over 46,700 Palestinians, local health authorities in the Hamas-controlled Gaza say. The UN considers the figures reliable.