Gaza ceasefire: Israeli Security Cabinet approves deal

Israel wants no celebrations when Palestinian prisoners released

01/17/2025 January 17, 2025 Israel wants no celebrations when Palestinian prisoners released

Israel's prison service said that measures were being taken to prevent "public displays of joy" when Palestinian prisoners were released as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has yet to be approved by the Israeli government.

The AFP news agency reported that preparations were underway for the release of Palestinian prisoners in return for Israeli hostages, citing a prison service statement.

The prison service said that two jails, one near Jerusalem and another near the southern city of Ashkelon, had started preparing the releases by gathering prisoners to be freed.

"The commissioner of the Israel Prison Service, Major General Kobi Yakobi, instructed that... to prevent public displays of joy in Ashkelon and other areas of Israel, the escort from 'Shikma' Prison will not be handled by civilian buses of the [International Committee of the] Red Cross," the statement said.

"Special units" from the prison service would instead deal with transport.

Jakobi said that prisoners identified for release were also told to "refrain from expressions of joy within Israel."