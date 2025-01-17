Gaza ceasefire: Israeli Security Cabinet approves deal

Skip next section People 'longing for an end to this war,' UNICEF spokeswoman says

01/17/2025 January 17, 2025

Children in Gaza have endured untold suffering amid the fighting Image: Moiz Salhi/Middle East Images/picture alliance

A UNICEF (The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) spokeswoman has told DW that although news of the ceasefire deal was hailed with joy in Gaza, there is still little feeling in the Palestinian enclave that a truce will soon be in place.

"Here in southern Gaza and Al-Mawasi, it doesn't really feel or sound like a ceasefire yet," said Rosalia Bollen. "This morning I woke up to the very strong buzz of drones flying over, so that continues unabated."

Bollen said that two nights ago news of the deal "was received with tremendous joy, just an outpouring of joy and jubilation."

"People are longing for an end to this war. To go back to their homes to see what's left of it. Children I speak to tell me that they long to sleep in their beds. They want their bedrooms, they want to see what's left of it. So everyone is very desperate and hopeful," Bollen said.

However, she pointed out that attacks were continuing to claim lives and that at least 20 children had been among those recently killed.

Bollen also highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave.

"Children, they're cold. They walk around in summer clothes, they don't have proper clothes. Their shelters aren't protecting them from the cold and the rain. They live in makeshift tents. They haven't had a proper meal for well over a year. Families live off canned food and flour. Health care has been decimated. Children have been out of school for one year and a half. So the needs are immense."