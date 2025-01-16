Gaza ceasefire: Israel says Hamas holding up deal

01/16/2025 January 16, 2025 Russia hopes for stability after ceasefire

Russia became the latest international power to comment on the ceasefire, saying it hopes the deal will stabilize the region.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ceasefire was an "important practical step toward the long-term stabilization in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation" and could be the basis for "the establishment of a process of comprehensive political settlement of the Palestinian problem."

However, the Kremlin later expressed that the optimism was a cautious one amid statements from Israel that it wasn't ready to approve the deal over what it called Hamas' "reneging" on key points.

"Any settlement that leads to a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of the people of Gaza and increases Israel's security can only be welcomed," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"But let's wait for the finalization of the process," he said.