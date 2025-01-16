Gaza ceasefire: Israel says Hamas holding up deal

Gaza ceasefire: Israel says Hamas holding up dealPublished January 16, 2025last updated January 16, 2025
What you need to know
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet was set to vote on the ceasefire deal
-
Netanyahu has accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the deal to secure "last minute concessions"
-
Hamas says Netanyahu's claims have "no basis"
- Should it come into force on Sunday as planned, the ceasefire would see an end to over a year of war in Gaza
- Observers accused Israel of continuing strikes even as the final details of the truce were being worked out
Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on January 16:
Russia hopes for stability after ceasefire
Russia became the latest international power to comment on the ceasefire, saying it hopes the deal will stabilize the region.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ceasefire was an "important practical step toward the long-term stabilization in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation" and could be the basis for "the establishment of a process of comprehensive political settlement of the Palestinian problem."
However, the Kremlin later expressed that the optimism was a cautious one amid statements from Israel that it wasn't ready to approve the deal over what it called Hamas' "reneging" on key points.
"Any settlement that leads to a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of the people of Gaza and increases Israel's security can only be welcomed," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"But let's wait for the finalization of the process," he said.
Lufthansa to resume Israel flights
Germany's Lufthansa Group has announced that it will resume flights to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on February 1.
The airline had suspended flights because of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Lufthansa is Europe's biggest aviation group by revenue, and its 15 weekly flights from Frankfurt to Tel Aviv are a key part of commercial travel between the EU and Israel.
Lufthansa said flights to Iran and Lebanon would remain suspended until at least February 14.
Hamas rejects Netanyahu's accusations
In response to accusations that Hamas is stalling the deal, senior official Izzat al-Rishq said the group "is committed to the ceasefire agreement, which was announced by the mediators."
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had said Hamas was trying to hold up the deal in order to secure last-minute concessions.
Israel says Hamas holding up deal in 'last-minute crisis'
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of backtracking on details of the ceasefire agreement and said his Cabinet would not sign off on the deal yet.
According to the prime minister's office, the "last-minute crisis" was holding up the ceasefire's approval.
"Hamas reneges on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last minute concessions," read a statement from Netanyahu. "The Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement."
Austrian president hopes deal is an 'end to suffering'
Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen wrote on social media site X that the ceasefire is a welcome end to over a year of violence.
"After 15 months of despair and destruction, the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza and an agreement to release hostages brings hope and relief that the suffering on all sides can now come to an end," he wrote.
Van der Bellen also mentioned the Israeli-Austrian Tal Shoham, one of the Israeli hostages taken on October 7, 2023, whose whereabouts remain unknown.
China welcomes Gaza truce, pledges efforts to promote regional peace
The Chinese government has said the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza was a welcome development.
Beijing promised to make "unremitting efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East."
"We also sincerely hope that relevant parties will take the ceasefire in Gaza as an opportunity to promote the easing of regional tensions," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press briefing.
China would "continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza and make positive efforts to resume postwar reconstruction," Guo said.
Iran hails ceasefire 'victory' for Palestinians
In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards called the ceasefire a "clear victory and great victory for Palestine" and a "bigger defeat" for Israel.
Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also welcomed the news, then called for "action to punish the criminal regime and heal the wounds of the Palestinian nation."
Today, the world realised that the patience of the people of Gaza and the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance forced the Zionist regime to retreat," a post on his account on X said, adding that Israel was "defeated".
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the news as well, writing on X: "Today, the world realized that the patience of the people of Gaza and the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance," adding that Israel had been "defeated."
As the conflict spiraled outside of Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2024, Iran and Israel exchanged airstrikes. At the end of July, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran in an attack largely believed to have been carried out by Israel.
Israel continues airstrikes, Palestinian civil defense agency says
The Palestinian Civil Defense Agency has reported deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza despite a ceasefire deal set to go into effect on Sunday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet votes on it later on Thursday.
"Our crew retrieved five dead and more than 10 injured from under the rubble of a house ... that was bombed by the Israeli army in the Al-Rimal area west of Gaza City," the agency said in a statement in the early hours of Thursday, adding that two more people were killed at an intersection.
Aid agencies plan major deployment once ceasefire comes into effect
Several international NGOs are planning major operations for Sunday in anticipation of the ceasefire.
Aid agencies have routinely criticized Israel for not allowing the necessary amounts of food and medical supplies into Gaza, and for airstrikes in humanitarian zones.
International Rescue Committee chief David Miliband said his group would increase the "scale and impact" of its work "as conditions allow."
"The scars of this war will be long-lasting, but a surge of aid is desperately needed to provide immediate relief to civilians," Miliband said.
UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) head Catherine Russell called the scale of humanitarian need in Gaza "enormous."
"UNICEF and partners are ready to scale up our response," Russell said. "The ceasefire must, finally, afford humanitarian actors the opportunity to safely roll out the massive response inside the Gaza Strip that is so desperately needed."
UNICEF estimates that 17,000 children have lost their parents or been separated from them. About 1 million have had to flee their homes.
Netanyahu's Cabinet to vote on deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that the truce was not final, with a few details left to hammer out and his Cabinet expected to vote on it later on Thursday.
If approved, the deal would free the remaining Israeli hostages who have been in Gaza since the Hamas-led attack on Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023. A number of Palestinians being held in Israel would also be freed.
According to UN estimates, tens of thousands of Palestinians, most of them women and children, have died in Gaza since Israel's war against Hamas began.
Overnight, Gazans and Israeli supporters of the deal took to the streets to celebrate and to pressure Netanyahu's government to fully approve the agreement.
Mediators from the US and Qatar have said the current deal is a temporary one to get the process started while the details for a lasting peace are finalized.
es/rmt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)