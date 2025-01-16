Gaza ceasefire: Israel says Hamas blocking deal

01/16/2025 January 16, 2025 Israeli far-right minister threatens to quit over Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel's extreme-right security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, has threatened to resign from his cabinet position should the Israeli government approve the ceasefire deal negotiated with Hamas.

"The deal that is taking shape is a reckless deal," he said in a televised statement, saying the release of hundreds of Palestinian militants and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from strategic areas of the Gaza Strip would "erase the achievements of the war" while leaving Hamas undefeated.

He called the deal "irresponsible" and called on humanitarian aid and the supply of water and electricity to the Gaza Strip to be stopped completely until all Israeli hostages were released.

Israel's security cabinet was expected to vote on the deal on Thursday, but the session has been postponed due to alleged internal disagreements, according to Israeli media.

In addition to Ben Gvir, far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich is also reportedly opposed to the deal.