Gaza ceasefire: Hamas prepares to release 3 Israeli hostages

Gaza ceasefire: Hamas prepares to release 3 Israeli hostagesFebruary 15, 2025
What you need to know
- Hamas says it will release three Israeli hostages on Saturday
- Israel says it has received a list of three names from Hamas
- Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed as part of the ceasefire deal
Here are the latest developments regarding Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Saturday, February 15:
What we know about the Israeli hostages due for release
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday it had received a list with the names of the three hostages to be released by Hamas.
The hostages listed were Israeli-Argentine Iair Horn, 46; Israeli-American Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Israeli-Russian Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29.
The three were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities near the Gaza Strip that was targeted in the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, 2023.
The Hamas-linked Prisoners' Information Office has said that in return, Israel will release 369 Palestinians, 36 of whom are serving life sentences, from Israeli prisons.
Hamas agrees once more to release hostages
Hamas has said it would release three Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza on Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal.
It comes after the militant group threatened earlier in the week to delay the release.
Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement by not allowing in enough shelters, medical supplies, fuel and heavy equipment for clearing rubble into the Gaza Strip.
Israel threatened to resume fighting on Saturday unless the hostages were released.
On Friday, Hamas reversed course after mediation by Egypt and Qatar. It released the names of three hostages that it planned to release.
Under the January 19 ceasefire deal, Hamas agreed to hand over 33 Israeli hostages and Israel agreed to free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
Since the ceasefire took hold, 16 Israeli hostages and five Thai hostages have been released from Gaza. In return, more than 730 Palestinian prisoners have been released.
Welcome to DW's coverage of Gaza ceasefire developments
Thank you for joining us as we report on events surrounding the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, a truce that has seemed increasingly fragile in recent days.
After briefly suspending the agreed releases of hostages taken during the Hamas-led raids on October 7, 2023, that triggered the conflict, Palestinian militants have now agreed to free three more captives on Saturday. The names of those hostages were announced on Friday, as DW reportedhere.