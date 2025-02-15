Gaza ceasefire: Hamas prepares to release 3 Israeli hostages

Skip next section What we know about the Israeli hostages due for release

02/15/2025 February 15, 2025 What we know about the Israeli hostages due for release

Iair Horn, Sasha Troufanov and Sagui Dekel Chen have been held captive in Gaza since October 2023 Image: Hostages Family Forum/AP/picture alliance

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday it had received a list with the names of the three hostages to be released by Hamas.

The hostages listed were Israeli-Argentine Iair Horn, 46; Israeli-American Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Israeli-Russian Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29.

The three were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities near the Gaza Strip that was targeted in the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, 2023.

The Hamas-linked Prisoners' Information Office has said that in return, Israel will release 369 Palestinians, 36 of whom are serving life sentences, from Israeli prisons.