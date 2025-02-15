Gaza ceasefire: Hamas hands over 3 hostages to Israel

Skip next section Israel says it has released all 369 Palestinian prisoners as planned

The Israeli Prison Service confirmed on Saturday that it had freed 369 prisoners from the Ofer prison, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and the Kziot prison near Gaza, after first transferring them "from several prisons across the country."

Most were transported to Gaza but some also to the occupied West Bank.

Among those released in Ramallah on Saturday was Amir Abu Radaha, who had spent more than three decades in jail.

Radaha's sister told the French AFP news agency she had not slept in the night, as she had "kept thinking about whether Amir would be released this time or not."

Radaha himself said his release marked "a new birthday" for him.

Thirty-six of the prisoners released had been serving life sentences, and 24 who had committed very serious crimes were to be transferred abroad under the terms of the truce deal.