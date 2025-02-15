Gaza ceasefire: Hamas hands over 3 hostages to Israel

02/15/2025 February 15, 2025 Israeli drone hits southern Lebanon — Lebanese media

An Israeli drone struck the outskirts of the town of Ainata in the south of Lebanon, Lebanese media said.

The strike caused no injuries, according to Lebanon's state-run NNA news agency.

It said that drones and surveillance aircraft continued to fly over the area "at low altitude."

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group came into effect on November 27.

Under the deal, Israel's army was to withdraw over a 60-day period and Hezbollah was to fall back behind the Litani River. Lebanon's military was to deploy in the south alongside United Nations peacekeepers.

The deadline was later extended until February 18.

Israel has conducted several strikes on Lebanon during the ceasefire period, claiming to target sites belonging to Hezbollah over the group's alleged violations of the deal.