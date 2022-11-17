  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
DW News "Breaking"
CatastropheMiddle East

Gaza building fire kills 20

17 minutes ago

The blaze broke out at the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, according to emergency officials.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JiNU

At least 20 people were killed and several injured after a fire was ignited in the northern Gaza Strip, health authorities said Thursday.

What do we know so far?

The blaze broke at the Jabalila refugee camp after residents participated in a party.

Indonesian hospital head Salah Abu Laila confirmed that 20 bodies had been "burned" by the fire. 

Witnesses at the scene heard victims pleading for help, but were unable to rescue them due to the intensity of the flames.   

More to follow...

wd/fb (AFP, Reuters)  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the a Dutch court observe the reconstruction of crashed flight MH17 as part of a trial in May 2021

MH17 trial: 3 suspects convicted over role in 2014 crash

Law and Justice5 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed German men wear blue berets and light-hued camouflage in a desert environment

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Balendra Shah greets supporters during a parade

Nepal elections: Young independents look to make big gains

Nepal elections: Young independents look to make big gains

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An S300 air defense missile system during the final stage of the Keys to the Sky competition among AD missile units at Ashuluk Firing Range as part of the 2016 Army Games

Soviet-era anti-aircraft gun that missfired on Poland

Soviet-era anti-aircraft gun that missfired on Poland

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

Media6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage