Gaza building fire kills 20

At least 20 people were killed and several injured after a fire was ignited in the northern Gaza Strip, health authorities said Thursday.

What do we know so far?

The blaze broke at the Jabalila refugee camp after residents participated in a party.

Indonesian hospital head Salah Abu Laila confirmed that 20 bodies had been "burned" by the fire.

Witnesses at the scene heard victims pleading for help, but were unable to rescue them due to the intensity of the flames.

