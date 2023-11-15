Gaza: Families of Argentinian hostages appeal for help

ConflictsMiddle EastGaza: Families of Argentinian hostages appeal for helpTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastAlejandro Rebossio11/15/2023November 15, 2023The families of 21 Argentinian citizens held hostage in Gaza are demanding that the Israeli and Argentine governments take action to secure their release. Micaela Rudaeff, cousin of one of the hostages, speaks to DW.https://p.dw.com/p/4YomhAdvertisement